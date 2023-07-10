Can These Vintage Menswear Ads Get Any Gayer?

Shopping is often a horrible, painful experience. The overstimulation of the mall, the siren song of the Auntie Anne pretzel kiosk, the fluorescent lights of the H&M changing rooms: who could bear it?

That’s why back in the day people opted to see the clothes they wanted to wear on hotter, more photogenic people. Because fashion, at its best, is a fantasy.

That said, sometimes the fantasy went in some hilariously campy directions. If you’ve ever glanced at an old Sears catalog, you’ve probably noticed there’s something…just a little off about the models, the scenarios, and indeed even the clothing on offer.

Were the people making these ads aware of just how campy they were? There’s no way of knowing. For now, all we can do is enjoy them for what they are: works of art.