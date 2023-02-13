Megan Fox Dumping MGK is a Win for the Gays

Ever since Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly started dating in 2020, people with good sense have been clamoring for them to break up. And today, just over a year after the two announced their engagement, that momentous occasion has come to be.

Yesterday, gossip sites started reporting that Fox has deleted all photos featuring her and MGK from her Instagram timeline. She also stopped following MGK and started following Eminem, Harry Styles, and twink-du-jour Timothée Chalamet.

The cherry on top? Fox posted a photo of herself looking immaculate as usual, with lyrics from Beyoncé’s “Pray You Catch Me” as the caption.

Now if that’s not a breakup clarion call, I don’t know what is.

Megan Fox has deleted every mgk pic off her ig, quoting Beyoncé’s song about jay cheating, burning his letters and decided to just follow Harry Styles, Timothée Chalamet and Eminem to rub it right in mgk’s face. The world is healing… pic.twitter.com/eKdgfeaS7R — priscilla (@cinemazietgeist) February 12, 2023

Rumors started swirling instantly: did MGK cheat on the bisexual goddess? Was Fox the victim of abuse from her ex? The choice of a background poster had some commenters fearing for Fox’s safety.

Given how abusive MGK seemed to be to Megan Fox, I’m wondering if her decision to pose in front of an anti-human-trafficking poster is deliberate (photo flipped here so the poster’s reflection is readable) pic.twitter.com/UozZjRFbOg — Sarah (@dcsarahe) February 12, 2023

Certainly MGK employed manipulative, bordering-on-abusive behavior before.

remember when megan fox tried to leave mgk and he threatened to kill himself over it and made her absolutely breakdown bcuz of it and then he proceeded to retell the story as a funny haha joke during an interview as if it was nothing. — zoe ⭑ (@scenedoII) February 8, 2023

It’s no surprise, then, that fans of Fox are overwhelmingly happy about this development. The healing can now begin.

megan fox deleting all her pictures with MGK on instagram and then following eminem, harry styles, and timothée chalamet pic.twitter.com/N69cRKEj4L — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) February 12, 2023

She’s free, and we couldn’t be happier about it.

harry styles, eminem, and timothée chalamet now that they’re the only three people megan fox follows on instagram after she seemingly broke up with MGK pic.twitter.com/llBYIpwLbj — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) February 12, 2023

megan fox broke up with machine gun kelly? pic.twitter.com/rGx38bJKXL — NOSTALGIA (@notgwendalupe) February 12, 2023

It’s like fresh rain after a drought.

megan fox dumping mgk and deleting all the photos of him… the earth is healing pic.twitter.com/jEQp0AK20z — zack (@AvatriceSolos) February 12, 2023

megan fox left mgk, posted her burning a letter on IG and deleted all their pics. earth is healing pic.twitter.com/MqltXIlUyo — CammQuin (@cammquin) February 12, 2023

rihanna at the super bowl, blake lively and ryan reynolds have welcomed their fourth child, megan fox is single. nature is healing today — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) February 13, 2023

the way megan fox deleted all her picture with mgk and followed eminem💀💀 pic.twitter.com/XcTJL12aBE — k (@karinpoetri) February 13, 2023

It’s Pete Davidson’s moment to shoot his inevitable shot.

Pete Davidson on his way rn to get a Megan Fox tattoo pic.twitter.com/YhCqRXOriV — ri-tired homie hopper (@RiAnimator) February 12, 2023

But there’s one thing we really want to know…is the Megan Fox sapphic arc we were promised in “New Girl” going to become a reality?

Asking for FLETCHER:

megan fox, are you looking for a wife now? — FLETCHER (@findingfletcher) February 12, 2023