Megan Fox Dumping MGK is a Win for the Gays

Ever since Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly started dating in 2020, people with good sense have been clamoring for them to break up. And today, just over a year after the two announced their engagement, that momentous occasion has come to be.

Yesterday, gossip sites started reporting that Fox has deleted all photos featuring her and MGK from her Instagram timeline. She also stopped following MGK and started following Eminem, Harry Styles, and twink-du-jour Timothée Chalamet.

The cherry on top? Fox posted a photo of herself looking immaculate as usual, with lyrics from Beyoncé’s “Pray You Catch Me” as the caption.

Now if that’s not a breakup clarion call, I don’t know what is.

Rumors started swirling instantly: did MGK cheat on the bisexual goddess? Was Fox the victim of abuse from her ex? The choice of a background poster had some commenters fearing for Fox’s safety.

Certainly MGK employed manipulative, bordering-on-abusive behavior before.

It’s no surprise, then, that fans of Fox are overwhelmingly happy about this development. The healing can now begin.

She’s free, and we couldn’t be happier about it.

It’s like fresh rain after a drought.

It’s Pete Davidson’s moment to shoot his inevitable shot.

But there’s one thing we really want to know…is the Megan Fox sapphic arc we were promised in “New Girl” going to become a reality?

Asking for FLETCHER:

