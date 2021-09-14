The Gayest Looks and Silliest Memes From the 2021 Met Gala

After a COVID hiatus, the Met Gala came back in full force last night. Stars showed up wearing their most daring lewks. The theme of the evening? “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” Whatever the hell that means!

Suffice it to say, the girls turned the fuck out. Some folks decided to interpret the theme as political, leading to several verbose statement pieces.

We started out strong with Cara Delevingne:

you’re at the met gala, you gotta go all the way and wear the strap, 2/10 very low effort pic.twitter.com/PU1F73qRYk — Jane (@JaneOst_) September 14, 2021

Or DID WE??

Some folks stunned, others dazzled:

Met Gala looks as Medieval art: a thread pic.twitter.com/bKoZHsQh7u — The British Library (@britishlibrary) September 14, 2021

Lil Nas X, as usual, took it there:

Lil Nas X reveals a THIRD outfit on the #MetGala red carpet! https://t.co/vaX97iQM2B pic.twitter.com/WKUrkgNjEB — Variety (@Variety) September 13, 2021

A fine interpretation indeed!

I am interpreting Isabelle Huppert’s #MetGala as an homage to Divine. pic.twitter.com/tJuSEkEr1y — Roge (they/them) (@myrogeniche) September 14, 2021

We witnessed some ~rites of passage~

Continuing the longstanding tradition of transmascs in ill-fitting suits. We’ve all been there. Right of passage 😩 https://t.co/FAyBtktqgP — big belly brigade (@itsjacksonbbz) September 13, 2021

Elliot proving that no one can escape the awkward early transition photos 😩 https://t.co/LfD4r5mtYb — Jasmine(‘s boobs hurt) (@Ranting_Trans) September 14, 2021

And suffered some secondhand embarrassment:

the “AOC tax the rich dress at the met gala” is the “donald trump photo op with a big pile of hamburgers at the white house” of the left — nadine for you (@trillmoregirls) September 14, 2021

The girls GOSSIPED!

to be a fly on the fucking wall pic.twitter.com/ZER8OG03O3 — Kate Halliwell (@katehalliwell) September 14, 2021

All in all, we were underwhelmed by the graphic tee theme.

the met gala pic.twitter.com/nfmTwavuY0 — stasis baby (@HarronWawker) September 14, 2021

favorite Met Gala looks pic.twitter.com/cKH7MSJ4FM — Mia Moore 🏳️‍🌈 (@StopTweetingMia) September 14, 2021

The overwhelming feeling was…rich people! They sure are hot!

The Met Gala feels like Comic Con for people who could get you fired for making eye contact — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) September 13, 2021