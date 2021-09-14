Skip to content
The Category is...Rich People!

The Gayest Looks and Silliest Memes From the 2021 Met Gala

By

After a COVID hiatus, the Met Gala came back in full force last night. Stars showed up wearing their most daring lewks. The theme of the evening? “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” Whatever the hell that means!

Suffice it to say, the girls turned the fuck out. Some folks decided to interpret the theme as political, leading to several verbose statement pieces.

We started out strong with Cara Delevingne:

Or DID WE??

Some folks stunned, others dazzled:

Lil Nas X, as usual, took it there:

A fine interpretation indeed!

We witnessed some ~rites of passage~

And suffered some secondhand embarrassment:

The girls GOSSIPED!

All in all, we were underwhelmed by the graphic tee theme.

The overwhelming feeling was…rich people! They sure are hot!

Tags: AOC, Cara Delevingne, Dan Levy, Ella Emhoff, Lil Nas X, Met Gala 2021, Queer fashion, Schitt's Creek
