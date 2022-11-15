A Queer Writer Asked to Borrow Lizzo’s Dress on TikTok. Here’s What Happened Next.

Everything is tense and kind of sad right now, but if you’re in need of a wholesome piece of news today, we’ve got you covered. Because sometimes, the Internet is good.

In late October, the Atlanta-based writer, poet, and essayist Aurielle Marie put out a call on TikTok. But this was no ordinary call: Marie was trying to reach a certain groundbreaking, genre-busting singer, rapper, and flutist to request a favor.

There’s a very specific reason the 2022 Georgia Author of the Year was trying to get Lizzo’s attention. It’s been a huge year for them, what with the publication of their first poetry collection, “Gumbo Ya Ya”, hitting shelves and racking up more than a few impressive honors, including the Cave Canem poetry award. Marie’s collection is, in their own words, “about growing up fat, Black, and queer in the South,” so you already know it rules. Not only that, Marie was chosen as one of Out 100’s LGBTQ+ Literary and Publishing stars of the year.

THAT’S MY WIFE! @YesAurielle Out100 2022: LGBTQ+ Literary and Publishing Stars https://t.co/evbhn1HF26 — Zoë Julian, MD, MPH (they/them) (@doczo1) October 26, 2022

There was just one problem: Marie needed a dress to wear to the ceremony in New York. And as we all know, the fashion world is extremely fatphobic and doesn’t tend to give plus-size folks a ton of options when it comes to formal wear (or literally any type of wear.) “I can’t find anything that is big bitch and red carpet ready,” they explained.

So Marie harnessed the power of TikTok to ask Lizzo if they could borrow the singer’s iconic 2022 Emmys dress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

“I know you know how it feels to be the biggest bitch in the room and all the scrutiny that comes with that,” Marie explained. “The audacity that you’ve marked in your career has helped me step out and be audacious myself.”

But there’s even more to the story: since TikTok is pure magic, word got around to Lizzo, and lo and behold, the queen herself sent Aurielle Marie the beautiful fuschia tulle dress that knocked us all the f*ck out at this year’s Emmys. And the gender euphoria on display is absolutely everything.

The dress arrived just in time, too: Marie was about to head to the airport to attend the Out 100 awards when she received the package.

Y’all. So Lizzo… THEE Lizzo gave me a dress for the @outmagazine #out100 gala. It was supposed to come in Friday but arrived literally ten minutes before we left for our flight to New York. It’s GORGEOUS. LIKE???????? I AM SCREAMING!!!!!!! I CANT WAIT TO SHOW YOU! pic.twitter.com/2qpBNDM6RR — queerly beloved 💍 (@YesAurielle) November 14, 2022

It’s official: Aurielle Marie is ready to step onto that red carpet and be loved.