The First Trailer for Wendell & Wild Shows a Deliciously Dark Stop Motion Fantasy

Ever wake up one morning and find out you’re a “Hell Maiden”? Well, if you did, then welcome to Kat’s (Lyric Ross) world in the upcoming stop motion film Wendell & Wild. And as the first trailer shows, associating with demons only leads to trouble.

Kat is just your average tough teenager who’s suffered an immense amount of trauma. Navigating high school is one thing, traversing through it with nuns is another. Along the way she encounters two demon brothers named, you guessed it, Wendell and Wild (Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele), who plan to use Kat to usher them back into the “Land of the Living”. But Kat has her own agenda, which when paired with these two demons, leads to a bizarre and comedic adventure.

This wonderfully animated stop motion films brings back all of the nostalgia of dark fantasy movies like Coraline and The Nightmare Before Christmas. With Henry Selick in charge, the creator of both aforementioned films, it all makes sense. Also, with Peele as a producer, the merger of these two film titans seems like a match made in heaven, or hell, if you’re a demon. 

Joining Key, Peele, and Ross in the voice cast are Angela Bassett, Ving Rhames, James Hong, and trans actor Sam Zelaya. With stellar voice talent, amazing animation, and not to mention a new song from rapper Doechii in the trailer, this film is ready to give dark fantasy stop motion fans a ghoulish time. 

Judging by the reactions on social media, everyone is ready for the arrival of Wendell & Wild

Wendell & Wild premieres on Netflix on October 28, 2022.

