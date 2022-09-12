The Teaser for The Little Mermaid Was Released and the First Wave of Reactions Are Here

Media titan Disney held its D23 Expo this past weekend, where it showcased updates on its parks, products, experiences, and of course, its new content. One of those new properties was a long-awaited update on Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid. A new teaser of the Disney princess classic was released at the D23 Expo and we are all forever changed by Halle Bailey’s Ariel.

Have you finished tearing up yet? We haven’t. Swimming within the deep blue sea and longing to be where the people are, Bailey’s Ariel longs to be out of the water and up on land as she sings the last line of “Part of Your World”. The clip is only for a few minutes, but leaves you breathless when you hear Bailey sing as the little mermaid.

Bailey has quickly become a household name. Being ½ of the Grammy-nominated music duo Chloe x Halle, a Beyoncé protege, and acting in Grown-ish, she’s stayed quite busy.

Now she’s adding Disney princess to her resume, which has caused quite a stir online. But there are plenty of folks who are challenging the opposition and supporting the new Disney princess.

So the Little MERMAID cannot be BLACK, Because it’s not “accurate" But… JESUS Can look like a WHITE guy from Detroit?!?? Okkk America pic.twitter.com/DgACi45H6O — Daniel Newman (@DanielNewman) September 12, 2022

To the folks who are whining about the little mermaid being black. pic.twitter.com/pl8PvdybpI — Odie1584 🐶🐱💉 (@odie_jackson) September 11, 2022

This isn’t the first time The Little Mermaid has shifted its characters for live action purposes. Auli’i Cravalho and Queen Latifah, both queer women of color, played Ariel and sea witch Ursula respectively in ABC’s The Little Mermaid Live! So this is nothing new.

In addition to adding Black mermaids, Disney is also pretty gay. I mean the O.G. The Little Mermaid’s resident baddie, Ursula, is based on the drag queen Divine. Melissa McCarthy will now take on the iconic role. Joining Bailey and McCarthy on-screen will be Javier Bardem, Jonah Hauer-King, Simone Ashley, Jacob Tremblay, Awkwafina, and Daveed Diggs.

Aside from a great cast, the internet is losing it over its star Bailey playing Ariel. Queer Twitter has plenty of anticipation for this soon-to-be box office hit.

Jumping into the little mermaid movie to stop Ursula from stealing Halle's voice pic.twitter.com/djJ2B7slOt — 💞Adaeze💞 (@ViivaLaRiita) September 10, 2022

Me and the girls at The Little Mermaid premiere pic.twitter.com/Cfy1bDql7R — Call me Miguelito (@CAdreamboy) September 10, 2022

Y’all I’ve been thinking about the Little Mermaid trailer nonstop. @HalleBailey is about to take me out! I just know it 🙌🏾 — Symone (@the_symonee) September 12, 2022

me after watching the little mermaid trailer pic.twitter.com/prYNjOvjbh — Alien Superstar Bradley 🍄 (@bradleyberdecia) September 10, 2022

What are the racists gonna do when they realize that The Little Mermaid is also a queer/trans narrative made to indoctrinate the youth. pic.twitter.com/f8xqqdhDB4 — THEE ACADEMY Playwright Jeremy O Harris (@jeremyoharris) September 11, 2022

YALL DO KNOW THE ORIGINAL ‘LITTLE MERMAID’ STORY WAS WRITTEN AS A LOVE LETTER FOR HIS GAY CRUSH RIGHT??!!!! STOP WITH THE “MESSING WITH MY CHILDHOOD” STUFF AND LET THIS LADY HAVE HER MOMENT! SHE IS PERFECT FOR THE ROLE — DeJa “THE THICKNESS” Skye (@DeJaSkye) September 12, 2022

Honestly can’t wait for the new Little Mermaid soundtrack to drop pic.twitter.com/wE10UOf00C — the girl in di back of di room (@MikelleStreet) September 10, 2022

The Little Mermaid premieres in theaters on May 26, 2023.