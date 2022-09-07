Lil Nas X Just Launched His Tour With a Ballroom-Influenced Number Set to Beyoncé’s “Pure/Honey”

Looks like one of the biggest Barbz out there is also a part of the Hive. Lil Nas X launched the first night of his Long Live Montero Tour in Detroit and opened with one of Beyoncé’s new songs off of her latest album Renaissance. The “Industry Baby” singer performed a ballroom-influenced number to Queen Bey’s “Pure/Honey”.

Adorned in a hot pink, Prince-esque outfit and surrounded by dancers in beige, chest-bearing attire, Lil Nas X took to the stage as Beyoncé’s voiced blasted throughout the venue.

Lil Nas X did not have to DEVOUR his first show, but he DID!!! He really vogued to Pure/Honey and I got my ENTIRE LIFE!! He did THAT!!! #LongLiveMontero pic.twitter.com/Tm3f4EdZzl — Terry Thomas (@kiddynamite222) September 7, 2022

Lil Nas X aka Montero Hill came out as gay in 2019 and has since been living his best Black gay life. Post coming out, his songs “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and “Industry Baby” were very queer and very successful, both reaching the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100.

Expressing himself through his game-changing style, lyrics, and music videos, Lil Nas X quickly became a shining beacon of queer hope for the Black queer Gen Z community, as well as for older Black queer generations. I mean, look at the material.

Lil Nas X is known to pay homage to some of the most popular artists to ever do it. Honestly, what better way to express yourself, than with one of Beyoncé’s latest and greatest.

Aside from topping the charts (a habit both Lil Nas X and Beyoncé share), Renaissance has become another cultural milestone in Beyoncé’s career. The album takes heavy influence from house music, a genre long made popular in the gay bars of Chicago and New York City that serviced Black and Latinx men. And while the genre is alive in kicking thanks to numerous DJs like Kaytranada and Honey Dijon (who produced part of Renaissance), house music is definitely experience a resurgence from this album. Oh, and Drake’s album too.

Additionally, Renaissance features the vocal and musical talents of numerous Black LGBTQ folks. Some of these illustrious people include internet sensation Ts Madison, R&B star Syd, Bounce icon Big Freedia, and Drag Queen Moi Renee, whose voice can be heard on “Pure/Honey”. Beyoncé sampled the drag queen’s vocals where Moi Renee’s song “Miss Honey”.

Queen Bey’s album has Hive members and casual listeners in a chokehold with how catchy the album is. Not to mention the numerous TikToks and memes that keep popping up, while the album and its songs dominate the music charts. Did we mention that there aren’t any music videos out yet from the album. We need more than “Break My Soul” remixes, “cliquebait” videos, and teasers Queen Bey.

Anyway, with Beyoncé creating this album and Lil Nas X dancing to it onstage, we basically have a beautiful, Black queer affair. One of which, that has concert goers and fans of both Grammy Award-winning artists living for this spectacle.

Lil Nas X performing PURE/HONEY at his concert 🔥🔥🔥 he ate pic.twitter.com/3ShN6bqlkn — Hermaden (@IChoseViolences) September 7, 2022

Lil Nas X performing ‘PURE/HONEY’ by Beyoncé at his show in Detroit tonight. #RENAISSANCE #LongLiveMonteroTour pic.twitter.com/2BV0pejSS9 — RENAISSANCE Updates 🪩 (@B7Album) September 7, 2022

I heard @LilNasX performed Pure/Honey at his show tonight. A song I helped make. Music reaching everybody. That’s always been the goal. Forever I love Atlanta. — MR. (@DIXSON) September 7, 2022

The fact that Lil Nas X performed PURE/HONEY before Beyoncé did 😂pic.twitter.com/9HeoR5kEHl — Avatar Lang’s GROOVE (@Mr__PR) September 7, 2022

Lil Nas X is just like the rest of us still releasing the wiggle to Renaissance.