The New Pokémon Scarlet And Violet Trailer Screams “LGBTQ”

Pokémon is back with a new entry in the franchise, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The two versions of the game, available for the Nintendo Switch, bring fans of the beloved handheld game into a new world, with new adventures, and brand new set of Pokémon. The latest trailer highlights all of this.

✔️ New Pokémon ✔️ New Professors ✔️ New trailer The wait is over, Trainers — the latest Pokemon #ScarletViolet trailer is finally here! pic.twitter.com/7CrdwWZGoS — Pokémon (@Pokemon) June 1, 2022

The premise behind the franchise is that you start off as a young Pokémon trainer determined to catch all of the Pokémon out there, while navigating Pokémon battles with other Pokémon trainers to become a Pokémon master.

Along the way, you catch and train your own team of Pokémon to dominate the competition. And since the release of the first game in the 90s, many more have followed, allowing newcomers and veteran fans to “catch ‘em all” – as the game’s tagline instructs.

Now, the internet is in a frenzy on the new game. Why? Because Pokémon belongs to the LGBTQ community and the reaction to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet proves it.

The “gayming” community is small, but mighty. From streaming on Twitch to YouTube gaming reviews, queer folks have created a space where queerness and games collide. And Pokémon makes itself right at home in this space.

And while the pandemonium started a while back, when the announcement of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet was made earlier in the year, the release of this trailer is causing everyone to point out that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are giving LGBTQ – whether it’s a reach or not.

Did we mention that the trailer release happened on the first day of Pride month? Sounds queer to me.

All we know is that anyone with “gaymer” in their Grindr bio is currently losing it over Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.