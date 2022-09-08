The Florida Board of Medicine Continues Its Attempt to Forcibly Detransition Trans Teens

On September 30th, the Florida Board of Medicine will meet to decide on a potentially fatal ruling for trans teens in the state. In keeping with Florida’s 2022 tradition of attempting to strip trans minors and adults of access to gender-affirming care, the board continues to use bad faith arguments and right-wing conspiracy theories to justify their focus on detransitioning trans minors and removing any language about or reference to queer culture and history in schools.

ALERT! Florida’s Board of Medicine is meeting on September 30th at 9:00 to medically detransition all trans teens in the state of Florida. Last time, activists for trans rights showed up in force in Fort Lauderdale… so this time they are meeting in Tallahassee. SHOW UP! pic.twitter.com/Iy5Sx5cS5X — Erin Reed (@ErinInTheMorn) September 8, 2022

However, there’s good news: as Erin Reed reports, the last time the board met to discuss the ruling on August 5th, trans activists showed up in full force. The board meeting came only days after a Florida school board candidate said in a speech that doctors providing gender-affirming care should be “lynched.” After the state removed coverage for trans adults under medicare last month, Lambda Legal filed suit.

Lawsuit filed by Lambda Legal and Southern Legal Counsel against Florida for removing Medicaid coverage for gender affirming care for trans folks.https://t.co/esU6laRUr4 pic.twitter.com/VNS2QnYcXS — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) September 7, 2022

Advocates are hoping for a similarly large protest turnout on the 30th.

Last meeting, transgender people showed up in massive numbers to make it absolutely clear that they will not stand for the forced detransition of trans teens. We need this again! pic.twitter.com/jAgM1G0Vjb — Erin Reed (@ErinInTheMorn) September 8, 2022

The board also plans to put mandatory “waiting periods” into place for trans adults seeking care, making a big protestor turnout all the more vital for the safety of trans Floridians of all ages.

🚨🚨🚨 The Florida Board of Medicine will be meeting September 30th at 8:00 a.m. EST in Tallahassee at the Betty Easley Conference Center. They are attempting to ban gender affirming care for trans youth and institute waiting periods for trans adults. pic.twitter.com/XM1ElXxAT2 — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) September 7, 2022