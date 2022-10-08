After Transphobic Attacks, Mermaids Helpline Temporarily Suspends Service

Mermaids, a UK charity organization that provides resources and support to transgender youth, has been forced to shut down its helpline due to an uptick in “intolerable abuse.” The rise in transphobic callers abusing a life-saving helpline coincides with the publication of a series of articles in The Telegraph attacking the charity.

Mermaids shut down the helpline on October 6, writing on Twitter and their website, “Due to intolerable abuse, we have made the decision to close the helpline and webchat services for the rest of today and tomorrow. Next week, to enable us to take all volunteers off the rota, we will reduce hours to 9am to 6pm only.

“We do not make this decision lightly, but our duty of care towards staff and volunteers necessitates a harm reduction approach to protect our dedicated staff and volunteer team. We hope to be able to resume normal working hours as soon as possible.”

Due to intolerable abuse, we have made the decision to close the helpline and webchat services for the rest of today and tomorrow. Next week, to enable us to take all volunteers off the rota, we will reduce hours to 9am to 6pm only. — Mermaids (@Mermaids_Gender) October 6, 2022

The decision was met with outrage at the bigots abusing the helpline.

This is despicable that Mermaids have been forced to make this decision. Transphobes are directly removing support resources from some of the most vulnerable youths in the UK. https://t.co/EyHfO8ed4R — Trans Activism UK (@TransActivismUK) October 6, 2022

We should be DEEPLY troubled about the sustained attack some of our LGBT+ charities find themselves under for standing up for trans people in the UK. Disturbed and angered that Mermaids can’t even offer support and advice because of the sorry situation we find ourselves in. https://t.co/l37k6HA988 — Rhammel (@Rhammified) October 6, 2022

A helpline for LGBTQ youth in the UK has been significantly reduced due to overwhelming harassment from transphobic extremists. Please consider donating to @Mermaids_Gender here:https://t.co/o3nwl6zM57 https://t.co/Cqs7s4zrmU — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍⚧️🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) October 6, 2022



Mermaids has been wracked by negative press coverage in recent weeks, which has likely spurred the harassment campaign. Most has been published by The Telegraph, starting with a September 25 article accusing the charity of giving chest binders to minors without parental consent. This was based on an email exchange between a Mermaids staff member and an adult reporter impersonating a trans adolescent, which included extensive guidance on binder safety, according to PinkNews.

Today’s moral panic is Mermaids, a multiple award winning charity that has supported thousands of Trans children & their families & run a binder scheme for decades. Ask why is this manufactured outrage making headlines now?- LGBAlliance in court & Tories & Truss in trouble. — TransSafetyNow (@DadTrans) September 29, 2022

Shortly afterwards, The Telegraph published an article insinuating that the provision of chest binders could be considered child abuse by falsely comparing it with the violent practice of breast ironing. The paper later inaccurately claimed that Mermaids was under investigation by the Charity Commission over concerns with their safeguarding of minors. In fact, PinkNews reports that the Charity Commission did not conduct a formal investigation. They contacted Mermaids to ensure the charity is meeting regulations, and they did so because of the complaints they received as a direct result of The Telegraph’s coverage.

Earlier this month, The Times reported that a trustee of Mermaids, Jacob Breslow, had spoken at a pedophile support group in 2012. Breslow immediately quit, and Mermaids apologized, launching a review of its hiring and recruitment practices. But the damage had already been done, with anti-LGBTQ+ trolls (including You Know Who) seizing on yet another opportunity to link queer people with pedophiles. And at the center of it all are trans youth, who now are losing access to a vital helpline thanks to a coordinated effort by transphobes.