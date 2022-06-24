New Proposal Would Offer Federal Protections to LGBTQ Students Under Title IX

On the 50th anniversary of Title IX, new protections were announced yesterday to support the rights of LGBTQ students and survivors of sexual assault on campus. The proposal would bolster the rights of campus sexual assault survivors and place the rights of queer and trans students under federal law.

BREAKING: The Biden administration has proposed an overhaul of campus sexual assault rules, acting to expand protections for LGBTQ students, bolster the rights of victims and widen colleges’ responsibilities in addressing sexual misconduct. https://t.co/hIKkol3INo — The Associated Press (@AP) June 23, 2022

In a proposal, found here, it indicates that “the current regulations should be amended to provide greater clarity regarding the scope of sex discrimination, including recipients’ obligations not to discriminate based on sex stereotypes, sex characteristics, pregnancy or related conditions, sexual orientation, and gender identity. Further, the Department proposes that the current regulations could better account for the variety of education programs or activities covered by Title IX, which include recipients’ education programs or activities serving students in elementary schools, secondary schools, and postsecondary institutions”.

The proposal comes as a direct counter to the policies implemented by Betsy DeVos, former Secretary of Education, underneath the Trump Administration. President Biden’s Education Department stated that “weakened protections for survivors of sexual assault and diminished the promise of an education free from discrimination”, as reported in The Associated Press.

Since the instatement of the 1972 law, nothing has been made explicit towards the protections of LGBTQ individuals. This policy introduction changes that and could become a bright spot in a dark battle against the protections of LGBTQ youth, especially trans students impacted by numerous anti-LGBTQ legislation.

President Biden released a statement saying, “As we look to the next 50 years, I am committed to protecting this progress and working to achieve full equality, inclusion, and dignity for women and girls, LGBTQI+ Americans, all students, and all Americans”.