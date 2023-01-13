‘The Last of Us’ Star Bella Ramsey Says “I Guess My Gender Has Always Been Very Fluid”

Bella Ramsey doesn’t really care for being gendered, and we love that for The Last of Us star. In a recent interview with the New York Times, Ramsey discussed everything from their start in acting, to the social media attention from starring as Ellie in The Last of Us, to the excitement of gender fluidity.

“I guess my gender has always been very fluid,” stated Ramsey. “Someone would call me ‘she’ or ‘her’ and I wouldn’t think about it, but I knew that if someone called me ‘he’ it was a bit exciting.”

Ramsey went on to discuss how checking “nonbinary” on documents is now their way to go.

“I’m very much just a person,” said Ramsey. “Being gendered isn’t something that I particularly like, but in terms of pronouns, I really couldn’t care less.”

Ramsey recently received a Critics Choice Award nomination for best young actor/actress for playing the titular character in the Lena Dunham film Catherine Called Birdy. With the category not being gender specific, Ramsey expressed being content with the nomination as some who loved being mistaken as a boy.

Ramsey also discussed navigating struggles with anorexia nervosa, of which partly inspired them to write a film script about a teenage girl living with an eating disorder and the “imperfect relationships and complicated people” within her orbit.

The 19-year-old actor received their breakthrough role as Lyanna Mormont in HBO’s Game of Thrones at 11 years old. Now, they’ll be taking their talents to The Last of Us, alongside fellow GoT alum Pedro Pascal.

The Last of Us centers around Joel (Pascal) and Ellie (Ramsey) as they travel across a post-apocalyptic United States ransacked by a mysterious zombie-like plague. Based on the critically acclaimed video game franchise, The Last of Us was lauded for its LGBTQ+ storylines, of which we are sure to see plenty when the show premieres on Sunday, January 15, 2023.

Reviews for the series are already pouring in and are overwhelmingly positive. Ramsey might not be able to check out the premiere though, as they’ll be too busy at the Critics Choice Awards on the same night.