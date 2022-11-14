Bob the Drag Queen Becomes the Hottest Purse on Cartoon Network’s Craig of the Creek

The right purse can elevate your look. It’s no surprise that everyone from fashionistas, entertainers, and “regular degular” humans me and you search for the perfect bag to set off our style. Cartoons are no different from us, as seen in Cartoon Network’s Craig of the Creek where the titular character is tempted to wear a stylish purse voiced by none other than Bob the Queen (he/him|she/her).

Craig of the Creek is one of Cartoon Network’s latest queer-friendly creations. Centered around a young, Black kid named Craig, he and his friends live in a fictional Maryland suburb where they explore and embark on adventures in their creek’s kid utopia.

In the episode “Back to Cool”, Craig (Philip Solomon) is informed by an influencer that his purse is no longer en vogue. But when his mother (Kimberly Hebert Gregory) brings home a new “Ducci” bag, of which he’s specifically told not to touch, Craig has a hard time resisting the bag’s siren song.

The Ducci Bag promises to make Craig “look sickening henny”, which is more than enough incentive for Craig to snag the bag. One can only imagine the outcomes of Craig losing to temptation, but this Ducci bag ignited his hopes of becoming the “King of Looks”. How could he say no?

While Craig can’t say no, we’re glad that Bob said yes to voicing the Ducci Bag.

“I had a blast getting to work on this episode and having the opportunity to embody a talking purse,” the nonbinary performer stated. “It’s a very campy and fun moment in history that I hope will live on for ages!”

During her run on season eight of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Bob the Drag Queen entered into the “werk room” in iconic fashion, purse first. After winning season eight, Bob also released a song called “Purse First” cementing the phrase into Drag Race lexicon.

Bob has taken the entertainment industry by storm. There’s his co-hosting duties on HBO’s We’re Here with Drag Race alums Shangela and Eureka, her podcast Sibling Rivalry with Drag Race alum Monét X Change, two comedy specials, a drag show tour, a fashion campaign with Coach, and multiple songs and music videos that all add to Bob’s impressive resume.

Now, Bob can add voice actor to the list.