A Certain Cis “Ally” is Being Dragged By Trans Twitter. Here’s Why.

The Internet is a strange place to live, and yet I live there and so do all my friends. Honestly, where else are we supposed to live? This country hates trans people and is also on fire.

It’s also where we consistently get bullied, harassed, and harangued for speaking out against our own genocide. Sometimes, even the folks who call themselves allies are part of this painful cycle.

Exhibit A: Brianna Wu, a longtime trans Twitter staple who recently stepped in sh*t for implying that trans folks should “prove” dysphoria in order to fight Republican hatred and harassment.

It all started when Wu claimed that trans folks aren’t putting out “consistent messaging” in our fight against the right.

Trans folks clapped back against the since-deleted statement in full force, because duh. Adhering to respectability politics is never the way to stop a genocide. And the blame should never be placed on the community under attack.

this is wild to me pic.twitter.com/xjApUMlaF2 — Negative Zero (@KilValmer) March 21, 2023

People were not happy to be told that their “messaging”—i.e. literally begging for people to respect trans lives—wasn’t “working.”

Wu suggested that we stick to the transition protocol that’s been in place since the 50s…and if you don’t see a problem with that, maybe think about how long ago the 50s were.

The Harry Benjamin Standards of Care were created to gatekeep as many trans people as possible from accessing treatment, and they were wildly successful. — Colby Gordon (@badinfinity2) March 17, 2023

Gatekeeping was the thing then, and it’s still very much the thing now: no one should ever have to “prove” their transness. Not to doctors, not to right-wing trolls, not to anyone.

I wonder what Brianna Wu thinks we should do about national and international press constantly platforming people who want to eradicate us and leaving us directly out of the conversation. We have coherent messaging, which she would know if she watched *any* trans people or allies https://t.co/NWUNMpp8Kh — Maddie, The Transsexual Empress (@lisaquestions) March 21, 2023

Wait, holy shit, Brianna Wu isn't trans?? I just had to look it up again and I actually can't find an original post where she says she is either. https://t.co/MCQiSCrMd1 — Jasmine('s emotions hurts) (@Ranting_Trans) March 17, 2023

I just don’t see how “i shouldnt have to prove im trans to get trans healthcare” is a hard statement to understand, @BriannaWu. Like, at all. Ain’t no cis woman in the world wore a padded bra for a year to prove to her surgeons she would be happier if she got a boob job. — ⌘ left at london ⌘ (@LeftAtLondon) March 21, 2023

This is a bad take for so many reasons. For one thing respectability politics don’t work. For another, the idea that the broader trans community’s message is unpalatable is only true if you believe TERF characterizations of our community’s goals. We just want to live, sis. https://t.co/LRpcCV0Gwg — Jaclyn Moore (@JaclynPMoore) March 21, 2023

I love how every time Brianna Wu butts into transgender topics and acts like she's the authority on all things queer, she reveals herself as a massively clueless dipshit & transphobe.



And yet noone ever seems to put two and two together on her. — NO GODS, NO MASTERS, BISEXUAL DISASTERS🏴🏳️‍🌈🔞 (@TravisTeatime) March 16, 2023

It didn’t take long for people to start wondering whether Wu, a self-styled ally, is actually trans.

And apparently…

i got my best guys on this and i have an update. brianna wu is not trans. https://t.co/SvxniKnEwV — Stephen Ira (@supermattachine) March 17, 2023

And before you start thinking to yourself…wait a minute, are we dragging a woman of color? Should we maybe think a little more carefully about taking allies of color to task even if they’re saying some really reckless sh*t? Well…

BRIANNA WU IS NOT ASIAN — Stephen Ira (@supermattachine) March 17, 2023

she's a political journalist who had an unsuccessful congressional run. ive been vaguely aware of her for years and assumed based on her name and her foci that she's an asian trans woman, but she's just cis and married to an asian guy — Stephen Ira (@supermattachine) March 17, 2023

In addition to not being trans and yet speaking (irresponsibly, while citing TERF talking points) on trans issues, Wu is, apparently a white woman. Who is now advocating for stronger gatekeeping when it comes to transition.

As usual, it bears repeating: don’t f*ck with the trans community, and we won’t f*ck with you. We’re too busy literally fighting for our lives.