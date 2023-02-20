Chloë Grace Moretz is Officially Dating Model Kate Harrison

Actor Chloë Grace Moretz may have just quietly come out.

In a Valentine’s Day Instagram story by LA model Kate Harrison, Moretz was tagged in no uncertain terms. Moretz then shared the (since-expired) story to her account, confirming what most of us already knew.

The Miseducation of Cameron Post star has been romantically linked to Harrison since 2018 when the two were spotted kissing outside of Nobu, but we haven’t gotten an official confirmation…until now.

According to the podcast Who Weekly, the two confirmed their relationship in Harrison’s IG story on Valentine’s Day. We don’t know how long they’ve been official girlfriends, but it seems like the two have been going strong for a minute.

While Moretz has never officially come out as queer (or bisexual, or pansexual), she’s been a vocal supporter of queer and trans rights and has recently brought attention to the ongoing issue of drag bans across the country via her IG stories. In a recent story, she shared trans actress and icon Alexandra Billings’ comments about the spate of anti-gay and anti-trans attacks from the right wing.