Porn Stars Showed Up to a Paris Fashion Show and Things Got Steamy From There

Jean-Paul Gaultier recently held a runway show in collaboration with Olivier Rousting at Paris Haute Couture Week, but it was more than fashion turning the heads of viewers. A pair of tattooed, speedo-clad gay porn stars, Robert Royal and Florian, were chosen to sit in the front row, among stars like Kim Kardashian, Colombian singer Maluma, and Anna Wintour.

Robert Royal penned an essay for Out, explaining how the invitation came about. He and Florian are friends with Fredrik Robertsson, one of the male models in the show, and Robertsson invited them to come and hold the train of his dress. “I had been to fashion shows before but I’d never been to a show in Paris,” Royal wrote. “For me, this was also my first haute couture show. The shows I’ve been to were sort of small and not so opulent so this was really like a lifetime experience.”

Despite it being his first high-fashion affair, Royal managed to conquer his nerves. “The days before the show, I was more nervous than the day of,” he said. “We made such an entrance. You know, two guys completely tattooed carrying the train of his dress. Frederik is always dressed like a stunner. We were carrying the dress and posing and being a bit naughty when they were taking pictures. Everyone was greeting Frederik and telling him he had the best entrance and that no one could do it like him. It was pretty cool to being a part of that.”

More than anything, Royal found himself blown away by seeing the couture pieces up close and personal. “I’ve seen many of the shows on the internet, but seeing that in real life was so impressive because like the material used and like all the forms of the dresses and how it was crafted,” he explained. “It was so good. It was more than a fashion, it was like going in a gallery to look at art. You see it on the internet, you see a video but it’s 10 times different when it’s sitting right in front of you and you can see the stitching. Especially with the materials they use, it was a real special moment for me.”

Fortunately, Royal and Florian were not the only unconventional attendees—it was a fashion show, after all. “The cast of models was a super nice mix, like very colorful,” he said. “I have to say so that was really good because it wasn’t boring in that way. It wasn’t just a bunch of white girls, I have to say. I really enjoyed the variation of people, even with the sizes and shaved heads and all of that.”

All in all, for Royal, the invitation represents a validation of his meteoric rise from starting as an out-of-work, independent creator. “I started doing OnlyFans because I couldn’t work anymore because of the pandemic,” he explained, “and then I got my first studio work and then other studios started to call. And then a magazine named me the ‘Best Penis of 2020’ and my photography is being published, so it all feels really good.”