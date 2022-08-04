Gone Gaga

Lady Gaga Will Play Harley Quinn in Joaquin Phoenix Joker Sequel

By

When we last saw Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker aka Arthur Fleck, he was walking out of Arkham Asylum with bloody feet, presumably ready to cause mayhem. Todd Phillips’ 2019 feature told the (completely non-DCU for legal reasons) story of the iconic Batman villian’s origin story. It was an love letter to incels everywhere, and even non-incels lapped it up. Even in a pre-pandemic universe, Phoenix’s Joker stood for something awful, chaotic, bloody, and exciting. 

And in 2024, he’s getting a girlfriend. 

If you’ve ever waded into the wonderful waters of “Batman: The Animated Series”, or the Margot Robbie-Harley Quinn franchise, you probably already know that the Joker has a tortured, sado-masochistic thing going on with Harley, the Joker’s one-time psychiatrist who falls prey to his psychotic charms. In the upcoming sequel to 2019’s Joker, Quinn will be played by none other than the iconic Lady Gaga, in what’s sure to be one of her most unhinged screen roles to date. Needless to say, we’re gagging.

The iconic singer, songwriter, and actress—whose delightful performance in House of Gucci was snubbed by the Academy this year—tweeted a teaser this morning announcing the release date of the sequel. According to Deadline, the film will be a “musical mostly set in Arkham Asylum.” Let’s just say that October 4th, 2024 can’t come soon enough. 

 

We can’t wait for the CHOREO, darlings!

Gays, assemble:

Here’s hoping this musical taps the full American Songbook:

The gays love musicals, and this particular offering promises to be ray of light (sorry Madonna)

in these dark, dark times.

Tags: Batman, Batman the Animated Series, DC, DC Comics, DCU, Harley Quinn, Joker, Joker: Folie a Deux, Lady Gaga, Todd Phillips
Read More
Angelica Ross Makes Broadway History With Her New Role in <i>Chicago</i>
Broadway Baddie
Angelica Ross Makes Broadway History With Her New Role in Chicago
BY Joshua S. Mackey
What Julia Roberts Taught Me About Trans Regret
Finding Myself
What Julia Roberts Taught Me About Trans Regret
BY Elizabeth-Marie Helms
<i>Heartstopper</i>’s Yasmin Finney Has Her Sights Set on Being the First Trans Bond Girl
Secret Agent Actress
Heartstopper’s Yasmin Finney Has Her Sights Set on Being the First Trans Bond Girl
BY Joshua S. Mackey
INTO arrow pointing down
IN YOUR INBOX
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]