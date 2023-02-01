Beyoncé Announces 2023 ‘Renaissance’ World Tour

Ring the alarm. Beyoncé is officially going on tour. On Wednesday, February 1 (the first day of Black History Month), the superstar took to social media to announce the Renaissance world tour taking place this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)



A picture is worth a thousand words, honestly.

Queen Bey also released tour dates on her website. The mononymous singer will make her way from Stockholm, Sweden on May 10 and end in New Orleans, Louisiana on September 27. Rumors were swirling that Beyoncé would announce her tour in February and the “Break My Soul” singer settled everything with the social media announcement. Ticket purchases have already started in select locations and registration for presale tickets have begun as well. It’s safe to say that the Beyhive is in a frenzy over purchasing tickets.

Take my money, Beyoncé. Don’t play with me, Ticketmaster. — Michael Arceneaux (@youngsinick) February 1, 2023

Your site better work and be prepared when these Beyoncé tickets drop! @Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/f8InX84lPt — Ashley K. (@AshleyKSmalls) January 31, 2023

Ticketmaster, the ticket sales and distribution company, ran into several issues with ticket purchases for Taylor Swift’s tour. The site was overloaded during Swift’s presale for her tour and ultimately, Ticketmaster canceled the public sale of tickets.

Fans wait with baited breath to see when they’ll be able to purchase tickets, but also to see if Beyoncé will release the visuals to her latest dance-inspired album. When Renaissance was first announced, Beyoncé stated that Renaissance would be the first of three acts. There has been no mention on what the other acts will consist of, but speculation centered around the tour and the collection of music, of which she teased, as potential acts.

Also, fans of Beyoncé and the Grammys wait to see if she will perform at the illustrious music ceremony. Leading the pack with 9 nominations for her latest album release, Beyoncé and her team have yet to confirm her performing status that night, let alone her attendance at the event.

The lauded entertainer’s most recent performance was at the controversial opening of Dubai’s Atlantis The Royal. Beyoncé performed several songs with 50 dancers (and her oldest daughter Blue Ivy) in front of an opulent stage design and plenty of theatrics. However, none of her material from Renaissance was performed, confirmed by leaked videos of the performance.

When Queen Bey will perform her new material, release the music videos from Renaissance, and open sales for each location on her world tour is still up in the air. But the Beyhive is ready to swarm when Queen Bey makes her next move.

And I’m sorry, but if you’re white and trying to fight for me these tickets on Ticketmaster during Black History Month, we’re gonna have a problem pic.twitter.com/egVKhDa7mF — Tristin Brown (@trisquire) February 1, 2023

me in the renaissance world tour ticketmaster queue pic.twitter.com/Oq1wwxXA9B — nathanッ (@bilariga) January 31, 2023

ticketmaster having to deal with the beyhive after dealing with swifties pic.twitter.com/6IEvje84EP — Bradley 💧 (@bradleyberdecia) February 1, 2023

me in the Ticketmaster queue making sure no bots get Beyoncé tickets #RENAISSANCEWorldTour

pic.twitter.com/cjW3GW0DIO — BIG HEAD (@TUENEMIGOEFRAIN) February 1, 2023