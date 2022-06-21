Break Free With Beyoncé’s Latest Single ‘Break My Soul’

Summer is officially here and how do you mark the beginning of the hottest season of the year? With Beyoncé’s new song “Break My Soul”.

*cue queer joy

The decorated entertainer released her first single from her upcoming album, Renaissance – the latest album to come in six years since the release of Lemonade. The new single ushers in Beyoncé’s act i of the Renaissance era and when we tell you “Break My Soul” is a certified bop, we mean it. Just listen for yourself.

“Break My Soul” features the vocals of Bounce superstar Big Freedia, who was featured on Beyoncé’s Grammy Award-winning song “Formation”. Big Freedia’s echoing mantras pair effortlessly with Beyonce’s focused, but powerful vocals, slick house production, and gospel choir in the background, creating a summer hit.

Did I mention how Black and queer this feels? House music gets it roots from Black and Latinx queer nightlife, where Black and Latinx folks would dance to the sweeping fusion of R&B, disco, and synthesized pop in underground gay bars. So, for Beyoncé to release a house song during June, which is Pride Month and Black Music Month, is iconic behavior.

If this is the renaissance that Beyonce spoke about in Harper’s Bazaar last August, then sign us up! And the internet feels the same, judging by these reactions.

Not Beyoncé telling me to quit my job.. Not after making me pay $50 for that mystery box pic.twitter.com/EXKxNDGXz6 — MBali 💫 (@TheJessieWoo) June 21, 2022

This new Beyoncé track is very indicative of the times we’re in right now. Great resignation, finding true happiness, starting new business/career ventures, writing our own stories. It’ll resonate. — Derrion L. Henderson (@DerrionLH) June 21, 2022

This is song of the summer — Dr. Love (@questlove) June 21, 2022

It feels surreal to be on the track with the Queen Beyonce once again I’m so honored to be apart of this special moment I’m forever grateful lord 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥someone please catch me 🤩 #beyonce #bigfreedia #BreakMySoul pic.twitter.com/AL8jn5lX6J — Big Freedia 💋 (@bigfreedia) June 21, 2022

Beyoncé singing about the pressures of a 9 to 5 is camp — Martin Scorsese's Oscar for 8 Mile (@shlynthomas) June 21, 2022

releasing a motivational house song with the most influential queer artist in bounce music, during pride month, simultaneously nodding to her roots? beyoncé???? oh, i’m impressed pic.twitter.com/mAjcnJO8ck — IG: 5hahem (@shaTIRED) June 21, 2022

Drake tried to give house and Beyoncé said “mmm, sounds more like apartment, bb.” — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) June 21, 2022

Beyoncé gave us an anti-capitalist, pro-gay summer anthem with vocals, rapping, a choir call and response, and FREEDIA. We really won #BreakMySoul pic.twitter.com/PW65t6W4ZS — ً (@neuenegro) June 21, 2022

“Break My Soul” is your new summer anthem.