Break Free With Beyoncé’s Latest Single ‘Break My Soul’

Summer is officially here and how do you mark the beginning of the hottest season of the year? With Beyoncé’s new song “Break My Soul”.

*cue queer joy

The decorated entertainer released her first single from her upcoming album, Renaissance – the latest album to come in six years since the release of Lemonade. The new single ushers in Beyoncé’s act i of the Renaissance era and when we tell you “Break My Soul” is a certified bop, we mean it. Just listen for yourself.

“Break My Soul” features the vocals of Bounce superstar Big Freedia, who was featured on Beyoncé’s Grammy Award-winning song “Formation”. Big Freedia’s echoing mantras pair effortlessly with Beyonce’s focused, but powerful vocals, slick house production, and gospel choir in the background, creating a summer hit.

Did I mention how Black and queer this feels? House music gets it roots from Black and Latinx queer nightlife, where Black and Latinx folks would dance to the sweeping fusion of R&B, disco, and synthesized pop in underground gay bars. So, for Beyoncé to release a house song during June, which is Pride Month and Black Music Month, is iconic behavior.

If this is the renaissance that Beyonce spoke about in Harper’s Bazaar last August, then sign us up! And the internet feels the same, judging by these reactions. 

“Break My Soul” is your new summer anthem.

