Beyoncé Released the Tracklist to ‘Renaissance’ and We Are Ready to Release the Wiggle

Do you smell that in the air? That’s the aroma of a renaissance coming. And who’s ushering it in, you ask? None other than the queen herself Beyoncé.

Since the announcement of her latest album, Renaissance, the superstar has caused nothing short of a frenzy online. Now, she’s released the tracklist to her upcoming album and the world is rejoicing.

🚨 The track list for Beyoncé’s #RENAISSANCE has been unveiled. Which track are you claiming? pic.twitter.com/JvWUInVLKu — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 20, 2022

The 16 track act I of Renaissance features titles such as “I’m That Girl” (which we already knew that), “Alien Superstar” (because Beyoncé is not of this world), and “Energy” (which the Queen promises to deliver all throughout this album).

Since the release of her worldwide hit “Break My Soul”, Beyoncé has gotten everyone to release their wiggle, release their trade, and release their jobs. With the Queen of Bounce Big Freedia commanding listeners on the track, Beyoncé is steadily scorching up the charts and the clubs.

But since the chart-topping musician is incredibly tight-lipped around her projects, we are collectively excited for any of the crumbs that Beyoncé has to offer. And in addition to a track list, it seems that we can see who she’s been working with to usher in her Renaissance.

Beyoncé | #RENAISSANCE | Official Composer Credits. 🪩 Incl. Skrillex, Labrinth, Lucky Daye, Tems, SYD, Nija Charles, Honey Dijon, Moi Renee, 070 Shake, The-Dream, MIKE DEAN, Raphael Saadiq, No I.D., DIXSON, GuiltyBeatz, Hit-Boy, Drake, and more. pic.twitter.com/fReWdmcGbs — BEYLEGION is COZY (@BeyLegion) July 21, 2022

Syd, Drake, 070 Shake, and The Dream (who produced Break My Soul) all appear on Beyoncé’s new album. Beyoncé stated in her interview with Harper’s Bazaar that “we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again. I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible”. Just from looking at the track list alone, we can feel the renaissance coming and the impending nurturing of our souls.

But don’t take our word for it. Look at how the internet is responding to the release of Beyoncé’s track list. From pure excitement to dropping behind the scenes info, everyone is ready for Beyoncé’s Renaissance.

.@IssaRae reacts to the act i #RENAISSANCE tracklist and thanks @Beyonce for releasing new music ♥️ pic.twitter.com/Z1WL7E5b4u — DC3 SQUAD (@DC3_SQUAD) July 21, 2022

“CUFF IT” by Beyoncé samples Teena Marie. pic.twitter.com/QeRZivSX75 — Beyoncé Updates (@beyonceupdtes) July 21, 2022

“PURE HONEY” by Beyoncé samples Drag Queen Moi Renee. pic.twitter.com/Nc26Teshh5 — Beyoncé Updates (@beyonceupdtes) July 21, 2022

Beyoncé just decided it's "thique" now… "thick" is no longer valid in the dictionary … — Jυριƚҽɾ (@HiveOfJupiter) July 20, 2022

Beyonce having a song called Virgo’s Groove feels so fucking right. — JOHNNY SIBILLY (@JohnnySibilly) July 20, 2022

Beyoncé’s America has a Problem samples Kilo Ali’s Cocaine pic.twitter.com/sOQYE6x1IF — Nalá (@BoricuaHive) July 21, 2022

Before and after listening to ‘Alien Superstar’ by Beyoncé#RENAISSANCE pic.twitter.com/5K1v0Im8lT — RENAISSANCE Updates is HEATED🪩 (@B7Album) July 20, 2022

Renaissance drops on July 29, 2022.