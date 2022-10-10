Did Madonna Just Come Out as Queer…Again?

Looks like pop icon Madonna has something to tell us all, she’s gay! Well, based on a recent TikTok, the 64 year old seemingly came out of the closet.

In the video, Madonna holds a pair of pink lacy underwear, in a cream colored corset and cone bra, reminiscent of her infamous Jean Paul Gaultier cone bra. She attempts to throw the underwear in a trash can, while the caption on the screen says “If I miss, I’m gay”.

Guess who missed?

Naturally fans have plenty to say with one comment from hoopa.da.boopa saying “Did I just witness Madonna coming out, good for her”. Another comment from thejockscientist said “Madonna has been an out bisexual for literally decades my dudes”. Either way, one comment from goldenguts_ that we can all agree on stated “We are witnessing herstory”.

Now, you might have thought, hasn’t the queen of reinvention already announced her queerness to the world? Well, not quite.

In a past 1991 interview with The Advocate, The “Material Girl” singer stated that “I think everybody has a bisexual nature. That’s my theory. I could be wrong”. Additionally, her music video for “Justify My Love” featured what can only be described as a pansexual orgy. The pop titan also made headlines with her infamous 2003 MTV Video Music Awards kiss with pop darlings Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera (of which Bad Bunny just recently reenacted at this year’s VMAs). And not to mention her frankness on her connections with women have all alluded to her queerness in some fashion.

Madonna also has never been shy about embracing her sexuality, whether in her (not so) private life or in her artistry. So it makes sense why many of her fans have assumed that she has always been queer.

And while the speculation will continue on whether Madonna has always been queer or if she just came out of the closet, we can all agree that Madonna is queerly beloved nonetheless.