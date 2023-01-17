Thanks to This Twitter Thread, We’re Sashaying Down ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Memory Lane

Every now and again, there are moments that reset the pop culture zeitgeist. And when it comes to queer culture, RuPaul’s Drag Race has dished out plenty of these moments.

Popular makeup artist and YouTuber Patrick Starrr wanted to take a trip down memory lane and tweeted out “Name a moment that changed RuPaul’s Drag Race forever… I’ll go first”.

Name a moment that changed RuPaul’s Drag Race forever… I’ll go first 😭 pic.twitter.com/nLrYQXNBN2 — PATRICKSTARRR (@patrickstarrr) January 14, 2023

The video Starrr shared was a clip from season 9 where Valentina discusses her critiques in the werk room and fellow contestant Aja delivers the iconic line to Valentina, “You’re perfect, you’re beautiful, you look like Linda Evangelista, you’re a model.”

With one event down, let’s take a look at some more of these shall we?

Where were you when LaLaRi was serving “pink and purple rockstar realness” in her bag look during season 13?

Do you remember when Jinkx Monsoon snatched Snatch Game right out of the other contestants hands in All Stars season 7? She also snatched the crown twice!

i know it’s new

but this was a masterclass https://t.co/O5lcykSumH pic.twitter.com/wOpvC1ppil — Ina Saboteur (@SleeplssEremite) January 17, 2023

How can we forget the most iconic sashay away from Ms. Vanjie herself in season 10?

And we definitely remember this face crack moment when Naomi Smalls sent Manila Luzon home during All Stars season 5.

Fall in love with this lip sync of Chaka Khan’s “I’m Every Woman” between April Carrión and Trinity K. Bonet during season 6.

interrupting my kpop tweets to say this pic.twitter.com/8WMSGva1Wo https://t.co/pr2Eghz30r — Ice Spice S24 | olli (@yukikumbia) January 17, 2023

Speaking of lip syncs, get into this one between Jaida Essence Hall and LaGanja Estranga as they get “Physical” in All Stars 7.

Into spoken word, well Tatianna has one for you from her All Stars season 2 run.

Why would you waste your time doing anything else, but check out Bob the Drag Queen stealing the show in this episode parodying the tv show Empire from his season 8 run – of which he won.

For the fashion girls, remember when Violet Chachki gave us a tantalizing tartan reveal on season 7? She’s a winner baby, of season 7.

Miss Chachki had me out my seat w this one https://t.co/7ZUpgisMRF pic.twitter.com/n4j6mFm1Uk — kym (@kymtriplesix) January 17, 2023

Finally, when season 9 frontrunners Sasha Velour and Shea Coulee were vying for the crown during this top four lip sync. Whew, did you feel that? Chills. Both, ultimately, went on to win a season of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

there will always be Drag Race before Sasha Velours wig reveal and Drag Race AFTER Sasha Velours wig reveal https://t.co/SKult9Z5QW pic.twitter.com/Q0hGiBdSeL — Pablo (@pablosillusion) January 17, 2023

Well, why you gagging so? Well, because these queens on RuPaul’s Drag Race are sickening!