Start Your Engines

Thanks to This Twitter Thread, We’re Sashaying Down ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Memory Lane

By

Every now and again, there are moments that reset the pop culture zeitgeist. And when it comes to queer culture, RuPaul’s Drag Race has dished out plenty of these moments. 

Popular makeup artist and YouTuber Patrick Starrr wanted to take a trip down memory lane and tweeted out “Name a moment that changed RuPaul’s Drag Race forever… I’ll go first”.

The video Starrr shared was a clip from season 9 where Valentina discusses her critiques in the werk room and fellow contestant Aja delivers the iconic line to Valentina, “You’re perfect, you’re beautiful, you look like Linda Evangelista, you’re a model.”

With one event down, let’s take a look at some more of these shall we?

Where were you when LaLaRi was serving “pink and purple rockstar realness” in her bag look during season 13?

Do you remember when Jinkx Monsoon snatched Snatch Game right out of the other contestants hands in All Stars season 7? She also snatched the crown twice!

How can we forget the most iconic sashay away from Ms. Vanjie herself in season 10? 

And we definitely remember this face crack moment when Naomi Smalls sent Manila Luzon home during All Stars season 5.

Fall in love with this lip sync of Chaka Khan’s “I’m Every Woman” between April Carrión and Trinity K. Bonet during season 6.

Speaking of lip syncs, get into this one between Jaida Essence Hall and LaGanja Estranga as they get “Physical” in All Stars 7

Into spoken word, well Tatianna has one for you from her All Stars season 2 run.

Why would you waste your time doing anything else, but check out Bob the Drag Queen stealing the show in this episode parodying the tv show Empire from his season 8 run – of which he won.

For the fashion girls, remember when Violet Chachki gave us a tantalizing tartan reveal on season 7? She’s a winner baby, of season 7.

Finally, when season 9 frontrunners Sasha Velour and Shea Coulee were vying for the crown during this top four lip sync. Whew, did you feel that? Chills. Both, ultimately, went on to win a season of RuPaul’s Drag Race

Well, why you gagging so? Well, because these queens on RuPaul’s Drag Race are sickening!

Tags: Reality TV, RuPaul's Drag Race, Twitter
Read More
Is Falstaff a Queer-Coded Character?
The Reading Room
Is Falstaff a Queer-Coded Character?
BY Henry Giardina
Two Vitally Important Films To Watch On Martin Luther King Jr. Day For A Queer Perspective
Out of the Celluloid Closet
Two Vitally Important Films To Watch On Martin Luther King Jr. Day For A Queer Perspective
BY INTO
Jenna Ortega Wants a Certain Pop Icon to Join the “Wednesday” Cast for Season 2
Casting Couch
Jenna Ortega Wants a Certain Pop Icon to Join the “Wednesday” Cast for Season 2
BY Johnny Levanier
INTO arrow pointing down
IN YOUR INBOX