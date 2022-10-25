The Title of This British Docu-Series is Far Too Horny For Its Own Good

British people: they’re just like us! Dealing with a crumbling political system, and feeling extremely depressed and horny about it.

I mean, there can’t be any other plausible explanation for greenlighting a documentary called “My Massive C*ck.”

Or can there?

this title is funny no matter which British accent you imagine it in pic.twitter.com/gyoYpnsfon — Tony Tulathimutte (@tonytula) October 25, 2022

Last night, the UK’s Channel 4 premiered a fascinating new docu-series that takes a look at the lives of the very, very well-endowed. The title had people second-guessing that “My Massive C*ck” was, in fact, a real show that exists.

Oh but it is real.

Ever wondered what it’s like to have a super-sized penis? Now’s your chance to find out. ‘My Massive C**ck’ takes a look at the extra-well-endowed, from porn stars and polyamorous couples to those seriously considering penis reduction surgery. Tonight at 10pm and then on All 4. pic.twitter.com/ZuAMz3AzfO — Channel 4 (@Channel4) October 24, 2022

Honestly, it’s a pretty bold move to make a docu-series that’s just about penis size, and so far, audiences seem to be loving it. The show isn’t just an exercise in horniness, either. It deals with the issues folks with gigantic genitals face in bed, in relationships, and at the workplace. For instance, did you know that some people have been turned down for jobs because their dick was too large? It happens, apparently, and I now know about it. Thank you for your activism, Channel 4!

Obviously, viewers are loving the show. What’s not to love?

Keeping myself busyhttps://t.co/irLVgQyUHc — Mared Parry 🎬 (@maredparry) October 25, 2022

Me, watching my Dad bring up the Sky info for My Massive C*ck on #C4 tonight. https://t.co/LIu5Zhq4t6 — Niecy O’Keeffe (@NiecyOKeeffe) October 24, 2022

“I’ve got no choice, you can kinda see it through whatever” *wears grey sweatpants* 22yo Joe #MyMassiveC This show appears to be a mix of ‘look at my c***’ and ‘poor me with a huge c***’ — Daniel (@dani3ln3lson) October 25, 2022

Flicking through the channels & on Channel 4 now is “My Massive C**k” 😳

FYI not a Tory in sight! pic.twitter.com/KBFIvh8gGb — Colette Weston 🏊🏻‍♀️🚴🏼‍♀️ (@ColetteWeston) October 24, 2022

Still laughing at the link: “Read more about My Massive C**k” — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) October 24, 2022

Well I know what I’ll be watching … honestly the things on tv now lol make a show about anything! #MyMassiveC pic.twitter.com/hYKNxfNDYE — Amber Gayler (@AmbieBambie94) October 25, 2022

But all jokes aside, there’s one very serious question we need to address: when can US viewers watch this incredible educational content? There’s no word yet on when (or if) we’ll see an American release of what is clearly an important documentary that we all should see and take detailed notes on. Seriously! Knowledge is power, and this show looks…incredibly rich with…information.