The Title of This British Docu-Series is Far Too Horny For Its Own Good

British people: they’re just like us! Dealing with a crumbling political system, and feeling extremely depressed and horny about it.

I mean, there can’t be any other plausible explanation for greenlighting a documentary called “My Massive C*ck.”

Or can there?

Last night, the UK’s Channel 4 premiered a fascinating new docu-series that takes a look at the lives of the very, very well-endowed. The title had people second-guessing that “My Massive C*ck” was, in fact, a real show that exists.

Oh but it is real.

Honestly, it’s a pretty bold move to make a docu-series that’s just about penis size, and so far, audiences seem to be loving it. The show isn’t just an exercise in horniness, either. It deals with the issues folks with gigantic genitals face in bed, in relationships, and at the workplace. For instance, did you know that some people have been turned down for jobs because their dick was too large? It happens, apparently, and I now know about it. Thank you for your activism, Channel 4!

Obviously, viewers are loving the show. What’s not to love?

But all jokes aside, there’s one very serious question we need to address: when can US viewers watch this incredible educational content? There’s no word yet on when (or if) we’ll see an American release of what is clearly an important documentary that we all should see and take detailed notes on. Seriously! Knowledge is power, and this show looks…incredibly rich with…information.

