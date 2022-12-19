A New Kinky Photo of Pierce Brosnan Has the People Yelling “Zaddy”

Pierce Brosnan may be one of the more forgettable Bond interpreters of the past few decades, but that doesn’t stop us from thirsting after him like the dehydrated b*tches we are.

When the actor, father, and style icon isn’t busy sunning himself on the beaches of Malibu, he’s filming what seems to be a new James Cameron project because literally what else would require a motion capture suit of this level?

brosnan in the mocap suit is so intense pic.twitter.com/xO6NprzZhK — Lee J 🪩 (@Lee_Jameson) December 18, 2022

Let’s be honest, it’s giving zaddy.

How is Brosnan just hitting this in a mocap suit the coolest look ever? pic.twitter.com/ZTEEnc3eg5 — Mark O. Stack (@MarkOStack) December 18, 2022

She could walk the runways in this and we’d never be the wiser.

Brosnan making mocap PJs look cool… pic.twitter.com/VphFI9CGvv — Film Junkee (@DaveePena) December 18, 2022

Make it evening wear, make it Resort 2023, make it FASHION, HUNTY.

how does he make the mocap suit look so cool 😭 https://t.co/FBIxnNAoUa — v (@cosmiczorel) December 19, 2022

Is this my new kink?

Pierce Brosnan has made the mocap suit, which famously looks silly on literally everybody, look like evening wear. https://t.co/Ro2Uv4taFm — England’s Wide Threat, MA☭ (@RedJolt) December 19, 2022

The answer is an unequivocal “yes.”