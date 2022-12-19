Hot Hot Hunks

A New Kinky Photo of Pierce Brosnan Has the People Yelling “Zaddy”

By

Pierce Brosnan may be one of the more forgettable Bond interpreters of the past few decades, but that doesn’t stop us from thirsting after him like the dehydrated b*tches we are.

When the actor, father, and style icon isn’t busy sunning himself on the beaches of Malibu, he’s filming what seems to be a new James Cameron project because literally what else would require a motion capture suit of this level?

Let’s be honest, it’s giving zaddy.

She could walk the runways in this and we’d never be the wiser.

Make it evening wear, make it Resort 2023, make it FASHION, HUNTY.

Is this my new kink?

The answer is an unequivocal “yes.”

Tags: Hot, mocap, motion capture, Pierce Brosnan, Zaddy
