Magical Mayhem

The Legend of Vox Machina Is Back With More Magic and More Mayhem

By

The Legend of Vox Machina returns with an action-packed trailer for season two, with tons of epic fight scenes and plenty of Vox Machina crass humor. 

The Vox Machina crew of Vex, Vax, Scanlan, Percy, Pike, Keyleth, and Grog return to deal with new challenges, new allies, and new threats – one of those being a group of dragons. Vox Machina must face the Chroma Conclave and judging from the trailer, it’s going to take more than their natural talents to take down this gruesome group of dragons. So, the Vox Machina team must go in search of legendary weapons to support their cause. 

The Legend of Vox Machina was originally a web series that was based on a Dungeons & Dragons campaign that included the talents of actors Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Liam O’Brien, Marisha Ray, Sam Riegel, Travis Willingham, and was led by Dungeon Master Matthew Mercer. The web series quickly gathered its own cult following under the Critical Role imprint. 

All of these actors return to voice members of Prime Video’s The Legend of Vox Machina cast and have been joined by some fantastic voice talent in guest roles. Stephanie Beatriz (Encanto), David Tennant (Doctor Who), Gina Torres (911: Lone Star), and Indira Varma (Obi-Wan Kenobi) are just a few of the names who’ve lended their voice talents to the show and plenty more will show up along the way. 

Additionally, The Legend of Vox Machina is very queer. Twins Vax and Vex are bisexual and the resident bard for the team, Scanlan, is pansexual. With several Vox Machina team members proudly waving the rainbow flag, the show becomes a bright spot in LGBTQ+ representation in cartoons. And we can’t wait for it to return. 

The Legend of Vox Machina season 2 premieres on Prime Video on January 20, 2022. 

Tags: Critical Role, Prime Video, The Legend of Vox Machina
Read More
Our Top 11 LGBTQ+ Moments in 2022
Queering the Culture
Our Top 11 LGBTQ+ Moments in 2022
BY Joshua S. Mackey
How Howard Ashman Forced Disney to Tell Queer Stories
From the Archives
How Howard Ashman Forced Disney to Tell Queer Stories
BY Henry Giardina
Texas is Trying to Spy on Trans People…Again
Lone Star Hate
Texas is Trying to Spy on Trans People…Again
BY Johnny Levanier
INTO arrow pointing down
IN YOUR INBOX