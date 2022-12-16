The Legend of Vox Machina Is Back With More Magic and More Mayhem

The Legend of Vox Machina returns with an action-packed trailer for season two, with tons of epic fight scenes and plenty of Vox Machina crass humor.

The Vox Machina crew of Vex, Vax, Scanlan, Percy, Pike, Keyleth, and Grog return to deal with new challenges, new allies, and new threats – one of those being a group of dragons. Vox Machina must face the Chroma Conclave and judging from the trailer, it’s going to take more than their natural talents to take down this gruesome group of dragons. So, the Vox Machina team must go in search of legendary weapons to support their cause.

The Legend of Vox Machina was originally a web series that was based on a Dungeons & Dragons campaign that included the talents of actors Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Liam O’Brien, Marisha Ray, Sam Riegel, Travis Willingham, and was led by Dungeon Master Matthew Mercer. The web series quickly gathered its own cult following under the Critical Role imprint.

All of these actors return to voice members of Prime Video’s The Legend of Vox Machina cast and have been joined by some fantastic voice talent in guest roles. Stephanie Beatriz (Encanto), David Tennant (Doctor Who), Gina Torres (911: Lone Star), and Indira Varma (Obi-Wan Kenobi) are just a few of the names who’ve lended their voice talents to the show and plenty more will show up along the way.

Additionally, The Legend of Vox Machina is very queer. Twins Vax and Vex are bisexual and the resident bard for the team, Scanlan, is pansexual. With several Vox Machina team members proudly waving the rainbow flag, the show becomes a bright spot in LGBTQ+ representation in cartoons. And we can’t wait for it to return.

The Legend of Vox Machina season 2 premieres on Prime Video on January 20, 2022.