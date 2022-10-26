Actors Kiersey Clemons and Barbie Ferreira Slated to Star in Film About Drag Kings

The powers of Kiersey Clemons and Barbie Ferreira are about to collide in a new film. Currently under development is the movie The Young King and according to Deadline, queer actors Clemons and Ferreira are set to star in it.

Based on the film short by queer filmmaker Larin Sullivan, The Young King will follow Jules (Clemons) an aspiring drag king in ‘90s Las Vegas. Jules comes to “Sin City” to reconnect with her father Mick, played by Michael Shannon, a part-time children’s clown and an infamous gambler, and to make her drag performance debut in the largest drag king revue in the United States.

Mick isn’t thrilled to witness to his daughter’s drag king aspirations, nor does he approve of her chasing after Ronnie (Ferreira), a no-nonsense dancer. Looks like this film is ready to serve equal parts father-daughter story and dragtastic revue.

The Young King has Sullivan doing double duty, serving as the director and writer of the film. Kim Bailey, Isabel Marden, as well as Clemons are producing the film and famed nonbinary songwriter Justin Tranter will create original music for the film.

The film is slated to start filming early next year in Las Vegas. Additionally, The Young King has received support from GLAAD, Sundance Institute, IFP’s Project Forum, Tribeca Film Institute, as well as Inside Out Toronto. The film is currently being shopped around by Mister Smith Entertainment.

“We are delighted to present Larin’s fresh twist on a classic Vegas story by shining a light on the drag king scene, which has rarely, if ever, been explored on the big screen,” stated Mister Smith Entertainment CEO David Garrett. “Led by our stellar cast, this is an incredibly emotional father-daughter story that will resonate with buyers and audiences.”

Honestly, sign us up for what is shaping to be a great queer time. Clemons is already slated to star in the upcoming The Flash film, as well as Apple TV+’s untitled Godzilla and the Titans series set within Legendary Entertainment’s Monsterverse franchise. Whereas Ferreira, who was just in Jordan Peele’s Nope, will star in Prime Video’s House of Spoils alongside Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose.