Ariana DeBose and Barbie Ferreira Are Bringing Terror to TV in New Blumhouse Thriller

These two queer Latinas will be coming to a screen near you in a new psychological thriller. Both Ariana DeBose and Barbie Ferreira will be taking their talents to House of Spoils. The collaboration between Amazon Prime and Blumhouse Television will place these two actresses in the same film and we can’t wait to see them shine.

Created and co-directed by Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy, the synopsis of the film follows “an ambitious chef (DeBose) who opens her first restaurant—a farm-to-table affair on a remote estate—where she battles kitchen chaos, a dubious investor, crushing self doubts… and the powerful spirit of the estate’s previous owner who threatens to sabotage her at every turn”.

Farm-to-table, but make it spooky.

DeBose had an amazing year sweeping the acting awards season and coming up with BAFTA, Critic’s Choice, SAG, and Oscar awards for her role as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story. Her Academy Award made her the first queer Afro-Latina to win the prestigious honor.

Aside from her from West Side Story, you can find her in Apple TV+’s Schmigadoon, and in the upcoming films Kraven the Hunter and Argylle. And of course, the accomplished actress, dancer, and singer will be taking her talents to the horror genre, an uncharted territory.

Ferreira has been in the headlines recently for leaving HBO’s Euphoria behind. The Gen Z fever dream starred Ferreira as the character Kat Hernandez, alongside Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Alexa Demie, and Zendaya.

In a heartfelt post online, Ferreira announced her departure, but she seems to be doing just fine with this recent announcement of her casting in House of Spoils, as well as being featured in Jordan Peele’s box office smash NOPE.

Both of these actresses are unapologetically themselves and we have no doubt that same confidence will shine through in this project. House of Spoils will begin production in the fall.