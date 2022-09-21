First Trailer for The Midnight Club Shows That Death Isn’t the Only Thing to Be Afraid Of

Spooky season is going to be chock full of good content this year. One series in particular that caught our eye is the upcoming The Midnight Club.

Welcome to the club… coming 10/7 pic.twitter.com/D5hxEfOFdA — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) September 20, 2022

Another brainchild from horror filmmaker Mike Flanagan, The Midnight Club tells the story of eight terminally ill youth residing at Rotterdam Home hospice who bond over meeting at midnight to tell each other stories or “make ghosts”, as one of the characters states. The group makes a pact that when one of them dies, they’ll give the remaining folks a sign from beyond. Yet, when one of them does die, strange and horrific occurrences start to happen at .

Basically, it’s The Fault In Our Stars meets The Haunting of Bly Manor. The new show is based on the 1994 novel of the same name by Christopher Pike. Additionally, The Midnight Club is Flanagan’s fourth horror entry on Netflix, preceded by The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass.

The first two properties featured queer storylines, something Flanagan has mentioned he wants to create more of with future properties.

“It’s something you’re going to see more of as we get into Midnight Mass and Midnight Club. It’s a type of representation that’s important to us as individuals, to us as fathers and husbands and citizens of the planet really”, Flanagan says in an interview with Collider. “…it’s very important to us that we try to get it as right as we can. I hope we do okay. We’re surrounding ourselves with people who can teach us how to present it properly, and the opportunity for us to learn more about the different shades and expressions and shapes and sizes of love of our fellow human beings is a wonderful way for us to learn on every project”.

How queer storylines will shape out in this project are still unknown, but we’re hoping to see solid LGBTQ youth representation on-screen.

Iman Benson, Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Shephard, William Chris Sumpter, and Sauriyan Sapkota round out the cast of teens that bring this new horror/coming-of-age series. Many, of whom, are newcomers to the screen.

Check out The Midnight Club when it premieres on Netflix on October 7, 2022.