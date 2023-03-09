‘Scream 6’ Star Jenna Ortega Woefully Brings the ‘Wednesday’ Dance to ‘Saturday Night Live’ Promo

While promoting her new film Scream 6, which is out now, Jenna Ortega is prepping for her Saturday Night Live debut. It was announced on February 16 that Ortega would be hosting the long-running comedy show, with the British band The 1975 performing.

In new promo for her upcoming hosting duties, Ortega is being forced to fulfill some Wednesday dreams with the comedy group Please Don’t Destroy, consisting of SNL writers Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy.

But let’s be real. Who wouldn’t want to do the Wednesday dance with Ortega? And if you say no, then you’re lying.

The skit highlights the Wednesday dance craze that swept the internet last year, thanks to Ortega’s self-choreographed moves. But it also pokes fun at the recent headlines detailing Ortega rewriting lines from different scenes from the Netflix hit Wednesday.

“There were times on that set where I even became unprofessional, in a sense, where I just started changing lines,” said Ortega for Deadline. “The script supervisor thought I was going with something, and then I would have to sit down with the writers, and they’d be like, ‘Wait, what happened to the scene?’ And I would have to go through and explain why I couldn’t do certain things.”

Honestly, we stan that Ortega took a stand on maintaining the integrity of her character Wednesday. And if anyone knows a thing or two about being a “scream queen”, it’s Ms. Ortega. With roles in You, The Babysitter: Killer Queen (which also starred new Scream alum Samara Weaving), X, and Insidious: Chapter 2, we can see that Ortega understands how characters in horror movies function.

Also, if some of her changes hadn’t stuck, we’d be without the infamous Wednesday dance.

“Initially, it was supposed to be a flash mob, and she was supposed to start dancing, and everyone was supposed to pick up on it and start dancing with her,” said Ortega in regards to the popular scene. “And that, I vetoed because why would she be OK with that? I said, ‘Either cut it or have Wednesday knock someone out, and then it’s done.’”

Make sure to catch Ortega’s SNL debut this Saturday, March 11. It’s sure to be a knock out.