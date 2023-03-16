Doll Domination

The First Trailer of ‘Miami Dolls’ Shines a Light on Trans Performers in the Sunshine State

Welcome to Miami, where beaches are gorgeous, the weather is beautiful, and the Palace Bar is the place to be in Miami’s famous South Beach neighborhood. And if the famous LGBTQ+ nightclub isn’t on your radar, it’s about to be with the new reality series Miami Dolls.

From the producers (Daddy TV and OUTtv) of For the Love of DILFs, X-Rated: NYC, and Slag Wars comes a new unscripted comedy that centers around the lives of Fantasia Royale Gaga and Nicky Monet, trans influencers and showgirls who work at the Palace Bar. Along with fellow entertainers Tiffany Fantasia, Rasheeda Phox, and Edna Mwah, the Palace Bar crew work together to produce a new show that sends them on a series of misadventures. 

Miami Dolls is ready to serve drama, laughs, heart, and plenty of entertainment, as we get a behind the scenes look at one of the hottest spots in LGBTQ+ nightlife within the Sunshine State. But this show shines a light on trans and queer representation, when over 400 different anti-LGBTQ+ legislation within the United States. With anti-trans sentiment continuing to swell and drag being penalized, especially within Florida, Miami Dolls focuses on trans joy, celebrates drag performance, and gives an inside look at the lives of trans and queer people thriving in the midst of being in a conservative state. 

“With the recent anti-drag legislation to be passed in Florida, there’s no better time to show off the spirit and joy queer people bring to the Sunshine State,” said Topher Cusumano, an Executive Producer at Daddy TV, “Miami Dolls is a love letter to the queens and showgirls still working to survive and thrive despite the odds.” 

The first 2 episodes are available for streaming now on OUTtv, with new episodes dropping every Wednesday. 

Fantasia Royale Gaga / Photo credit: OUTtv & Daddy TV
Nicky Monet / Photo credit: OUTtv & Daddy TV
Rasheeda Phox / Photo credit: OUTtv & Daddy TV
Edna Mwah / Photo credit: OUTtv & Daddy TV
Tiffany Fantasia / Photo credit: OUTtv & Daddy TV
