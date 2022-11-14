Hoe Hoe Hoe

People are Noticing Something Quite Horny About this Williams Sonoma Item

By

It’s mid-November, and if we’re going by the Mariah Carey calendar (we absolutely are) that means it’s basically Christmas already. We’re devoting more of our time to perusing online deals far ahead of Black Friday, and some devoted Internet sleuths are already finding a few items that we have no idea how we ever lived without.

Exhibit A: this Williams Sonoma glass “Christmas Tree” decoration…

It didn’t take long for Twitter users to notice something a little bit…reminiscent in the tree’s design.

Now this isn’t a new item from Williams Sonoma: apparently they’ve been trotting it out at Christmas for four years now.

Apparently it’s not the only “Christmas Tree” of its kind, either. Paris installed its own Christmas-themed butt plug some years ago, and Parisians remain unhappy about it. At least…some Parisians.

There’s a proud tradition of installing butt plug Christmas statues across this fine planet! Who knew!

Even IKEA tried to jump on the bandwagon:

It all goes to prove what we’ve always suspected: Santa and Mrs. Claus are in a poly, bisexual marriage and they love butt stuff.

Tags: Butt plug, Christmas, christmas decoration, christmas tree, decoration, funny, glass tree, horny, Paris, Rotterdam, sex toy, statue, Twitter, Viral, Williams Sonoma
