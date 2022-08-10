Fans Are Manifesting for Halle Bailey to Play the MCU’s Next Shadowcat

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand its collection of films and TV shows. Of course many MCU fans have plenty of casting ideas for these upcoming properties. From Jodie Turner-Smith playing the weather-controlling Storm to having Robert Sheehan play the teleporting mutant Nightcrawler, there’s plenty to choose from. One particular fan is striving to manifest the lovely songbird Halle Bailey to play Shadowcat – so much so that they tweet out that she was already cast in the role.

According to Variety, Halle Bailey has been cast as Kitty Pryde (Shadowcat) in the upcoming X-Men Movie

🔗: https://t.co/AXJL0W4ixC pic.twitter.com/NiRacO7TpE — RELEASE YOUR JOB (@BaileyUnspoken) August 8, 2022

However, Bailey was quick to shut that down.

this is not true lmao https://t.co/wZw41TEJ3w — Halle (@HalleBailey) August 10, 2022

The Twitter account @BaileyUnspoken tweeted out Bailey’s fake MCU casting announcement stating that it was made known in Variety. Instead, it was actually a link to Variety’s announcement of the publication’s Power of Young Hollywood celebration, where the Parkwood Entertainment singer and Beyoncé protégé is one of the honorees. Which, yes, give her all of the things she deserves.

But, wait a minute. Even though this casting announcement wasn’t true. We wouldn’t be mad at Bailey’s casting as Shadowcat a.k.a Kitty Pryde. The X-Men comics fan favorite is a mutant with the ability to phase her body through solid matter. Additionally, in the comics she’s canonically bisexual and has been romantically linked to fellow X-Men Colossus, Magik, and Rachel Summers.

Shadowcat has shown up in multiple video games, tv shows, and films, with trans actor, writer, and producer Elliot Page portraying the character in X-Men: Days of Future Past and X-Men: Last Stand.

It also seems that everyone is popping up with interest in being a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially when it comes to joining Marvel’s new roster of X-Men in the upcoming The Mutants film. Taron Egerton expressed interest in playing Wolverine and Giancarlo Esposito wants to portray Professor X.

So, if Bailey changes her mind and wants to play Shadowcat, who are we to stop her? She already has the acting chops. With her upcoming debut as Ariel in Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid around the corner, why not attach her to a Marvel property while you’re at it? Even though the casting was fake, the internet liked the idea of it.

Well can it be 👀👀👀 https://t.co/n1mAX0E03y — Avatar Kyoshi's Big Ass Feet Dupree (@dupreewith2es) August 10, 2022

But you’d be fire in that role https://t.co/8pECLIoEl1 — Shika_no_Gami_ﾒ𝟶 (@ShikaXo) August 10, 2022

But this would be cool tho https://t.co/PqJ9peU69w — tiana🎀 (@kuwtianaa) August 10, 2022

Time to talk with Parkwood Entertainment (and Beyoncé) to see how we can get Halle into the MCU.