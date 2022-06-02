Filmmaker Frank

Frank Ocean Is Making Waves With Talks Of Directing His First Feature Film

By

While we might be waiting for another Frank Ocean album, we might be blessed with a different Ocean project. According to a report from DiscussingFilm, Ocean is in talks with production companies A24 and 2AM to write and direct his own film. A24 is known for films like Lady Bird, Moonlight, and the recent hit Everything Everywhere All At Once. Whereas 2AM, although a relatively new production company, is already making buzz with its upcoming feature Bodies Bodies Bodies.

Apparently the film is using the working title Philly and could start filming in the Fall in New Mexico, with production ending before 2023 begins. Beyond this, not more much has been disclosed, but the elusive musician wouldn’t have it any other way. 

This wouldn’t be Ocean’s first foray into filmmaking, as the Grammy Award-winning artist wrote and directed his visual album Endless, which preceded the release of his second studio album Blond. Also, this wouldn’t be Ocean’s first foray with A24, as his music has been featured in the Trey Edward Shults directed Waves and he wrote the foreword for the screenplay book release for Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight

Now, the multi-talented singer, songwriter, and producer is putting his filmmaker cap back on. And while some are patiently waiting for a new album, others are excited about Ocean’s latest endeavor. 

Consider us intrigued. 

