Frank Ocean Is Making Waves With Talks Of Directing His First Feature Film

While we might be waiting for another Frank Ocean album, we might be blessed with a different Ocean project. According to a report from DiscussingFilm, Ocean is in talks with production companies A24 and 2AM to write and direct his own film. A24 is known for films like Lady Bird, Moonlight, and the recent hit Everything Everywhere All At Once. Whereas 2AM, although a relatively new production company, is already making buzz with its upcoming feature Bodies Bodies Bodies.

Frank Ocean is in talks to direct his first feature film for A24. (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/3H1rj460o5 pic.twitter.com/iwmGE4lGaj — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 1, 2022

Apparently the film is using the working title Philly and could start filming in the Fall in New Mexico, with production ending before 2023 begins. Beyond this, not more much has been disclosed, but the elusive musician wouldn’t have it any other way.

This wouldn’t be Ocean’s first foray into filmmaking, as the Grammy Award-winning artist wrote and directed his visual album Endless, which preceded the release of his second studio album Blond. Also, this wouldn’t be Ocean’s first foray with A24, as his music has been featured in the Trey Edward Shults directed Waves and he wrote the foreword for the screenplay book release for Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight.

Now, the multi-talented singer, songwriter, and producer is putting his filmmaker cap back on. And while some are patiently waiting for a new album, others are excited about Ocean’s latest endeavor.

frank ocean is making jewellery and directing films yeah he’s retired for good — Seigfried enjoyer (@BlondandPretty) June 1, 2022

frank ocean directing a film honestly makes so much sense, movies, cars & video games have been staples in his music since day 1 pic.twitter.com/VztnmqoRcR — Frank Ocean Updates (@blahnded) June 2, 2022

frank ocean is having a feature film and a label backing him it’s really about to be a crazy ass mainstream era for him i can’t stop smiling pic.twitter.com/kaB1RI2q2h — Frank Ocean Updates (@blahnded) June 1, 2022

frank ocean directing a film for a24 instead of releasing an album is still good, what are y'all on — edwin (@Edwordo13) June 2, 2022

frank ocean is directing a film?? this shits gonna be so fire i just know — joos (@gooddaysv) June 2, 2022

first in line to the frank ocean film — Itos Macapagal (@ItosMacapagal) June 2, 2022

anyway frank ocean directing a film for a24 was rly the boost I needed today — aitana (@ginsonza) June 2, 2022

Whole film bout to feel like a Frank Ocean song damn https://t.co/J4v9XFXzQ6 — Kamran (@HoIyOne) June 2, 2022

help people will be so annoying over this if it happens (it's me i am people) https://t.co/huUWbHIkzu — ❤️‍🔥 (@warworn) June 2, 2022

Frank Ocean is directing an a24 film, it's a pride month miracle — 11/22/63 – Stephen King liked my tweet (@valleyboyboy) June 2, 2022

Consider us intrigued.