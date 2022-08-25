Hulu Teases Horror Fans in New Hellraiser Clip With Jamie Clayton as Pinhead

Summer is slowly coming to an end and the return of “Spooky Season” is upon us. Hulu definitely knows this and just released a teaser announcement of its new film Hellraiser.

#Hellraiser, a reimagining of Clive Barker’s 1987 horror classic from director David Bruckner, will premiere on October 7. pic.twitter.com/C0qsKfK4lL — Hulu (@hulu) August 24, 2022

This classic, British, horror film is based on the 1986 novella The Hellbound Heart by writer and director Clive Barker. The novella gave birth to Barker’s 1987 film Hellraiser, which centers around extra-dimensional, demonic beings called Cenobites and the main one, the big bad, Pinhead. These beings cannot distinguish between pain and pleasure and use sadistic methods of torture on the humans within the film.

The O.G. movie was released to mixed, but generally positive reviews and has spawned nine additional movies. Now, Hulu’s reimagining of Barker’s first film becomes the tenth film to enter into the franchise. With trans actress Jamie Clayton (Sense8 and The L Word: Generation Q) taking on the role Pinhead. And while Clayton’s image is very brief in the teaser, we hope to see much more of her in the official trailer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Clayton (@msjamieclayton)

Horror has most recently featured trans actors in more prominent roles. A great change away from the mental illness stigma that trans representation and trans coding receives (looking at you Silence of the Lambs, The House on the End of the Street, and Psycho). Trans “Ryan Murphyverse” actors Angelica Ross, Indya Moore, and Theo Germaine have all been featured in more holistically developed roles within horror properties, such as American Horror Story (Ross), Escape Room: Tournament of Champions (Moore), and They/Them (Germaine). Now Clayton joins the fold as Hellraiser‘s antagonist.

Joining Clayton for this Hulu Original film are Odessa A’zion, Adam Faison, Drew Starkey, Brandon Flynn, Aoife Hinds , Jason Liles, Yinka Olorunnife, Selina Lo, Zachary Hing, Kit Clarke, Goran Visnjic, and Hiam Abbass.

And while some of the original Hellraiser’s successors have been *cough* less than favorable, this reboot is getting plenty of excitement from fans of the franchise.

Yoooooooooooooooooooooooo!!!! let all the hype commence!!!!!! Also cause my memory is bad i forgot we were having a tran-woman play pinhead and like HOLY FUCK IS THE SOOO FREAKING COOOOL!!!! cant wait to the makeup in full and just everything omg it going to be so great. https://t.co/sHhn9u95vF — BLM – Planetoid press (@TravisEStowe1) August 25, 2022

OH MY GOD OH MY GOD OH MY GOD OH MY GOD https://t.co/irl6EGPI91 — sandman hater (@ohvlen) August 25, 2022

Great teaser. If it's half as good as Prey, we'll be in for a treat. https://t.co/Gz8ddPptss — Drew Edwards (@halloweenmancom) August 25, 2022

Can't wait to have my soul ripped apart again! https://t.co/FYHNrex7UU — Michael Malone 🌈 (he/him) (@obtainedmage) August 25, 2022

OMG. I love the original #Hellraiser and I adore @MsJamieClayton … who will be playing Pinhead … so this is a must-see for me!!! https://t.co/eo8bLagJiw — David Bowles (@DavidOBowles) August 25, 2022

Y'all. There needs to be more hype that a trans woman is playing a classic and high profile horror icon! This is HUGE. I've never been a Hellraiser fan, but trust that I WILL be seated for Jamie Clayton's Pinhead. https://t.co/5zT6RH1RhI — bambi (@_princebambi) August 25, 2022

Hellraiser premieres on Hulu on October 7, 2022.