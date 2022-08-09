Queen Bey’s Renaissance

Was Your Invite to Club Renaissance Lost in the Mail Too?

By

Beyoncé Knowles has done it again. After the success of her single “Break My Soul”, Queen Bey released her latest project, Renaissance, in July to rave reviews. The house-inspired album danced its way to the top of the charts this week, as did “Break My Soul”. Did we mention that every song on the album charted on the Billboard Hot 100? Iconic. 

The star studded event took place last Friday, where family and friends entered the Paradise Club at The Time Square EDITION Hotel only to be transported to a Studio 54 affair. Normani, Michelle Williams, the House of LaBeija, and more showed up and showed out. Everyone who was anyone was invited, but somehow we couldn’t find our invitation. Thankfully, the internet kept us up-to-date on who else showed up that night. 

Janelle Monáe showed up looking dazzling and in their standard black and white color scheme.

Leonardo DiCaprio made sure to make an appearance.

Chloe Bailey danced the night away.

Donald Glover and Trevor Noah heard the Studio 54 theme and said “Bet”.

It seems that everyone was having a great time at Club Renaissance, the Queen included.

But for all who couldn’t get in (us included), we bonded over what could’ve been. 

What a night to remember, if we could’ve gone. 

