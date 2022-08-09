Was Your Invite to Club Renaissance Lost in the Mail Too?

Beyoncé Knowles has done it again. After the success of her single “Break My Soul”, Queen Bey released her latest project, Renaissance, in July to rave reviews. The house-inspired album danced its way to the top of the charts this week, as did “Break My Soul”. Did we mention that every song on the album charted on the Billboard Hot 100? Iconic.

So what did the “Alien Superstar” do to celebrate? Host an elaborate party in NYC called “Club Renaissance”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

The star studded event took place last Friday, where family and friends entered the Paradise Club at The Time Square EDITION Hotel only to be transported to a Studio 54 affair. Normani, Michelle Williams, the House of LaBeija, and more showed up and showed out. Everyone who was anyone was invited, but somehow we couldn’t find our invitation. Thankfully, the internet kept us up-to-date on who else showed up that night.

Janelle Monáe showed up looking dazzling and in their standard black and white color scheme.

I love this entire look from Janelle Monae #ClubRenaissance pic.twitter.com/lfuzQBN04q — Dana Other Phone (@DanaonWednesday) August 7, 2022

Leonardo DiCaprio made sure to make an appearance.

one thing about leonardo dicaprio? he’s always gonna be invited to a beyoncé party. the second thing? he’ll always come #CLUBRENAISSANCE pic.twitter.com/U0x9QMEqES — lalie (@sunnystann) August 7, 2022

Chloe Bailey danced the night away.

Donald Glover and Trevor Noah heard the Studio 54 theme and said “Bet”.

Trevor Noah nailed this look because we all have this uncle 👌🏽#ClubRenaissance pic.twitter.com/iEisHKi5zf — I Stand as 1000 (@IM_TheGreatIAm) August 7, 2022

While the internet gave us what they could, the “Church Girl” singer’s fabulous mother Tina Knowles-Lawson, decided to drop a few more pics from Club Renaissance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson)

It seems that everyone was having a great time at Club Renaissance, the Queen included.

Don’t even know if I’m allowed to say it but I literally watched an entire club LOSE IT. Renaissance played from start to finish 3 times. It’s creator more hyped seeing the culmination of ALOT of hard work. I mean maybe I had the Low End Theory memorized by days end. But man — Dr. Love (@questlove) August 6, 2022

But for all who couldn’t get in (us included), we bonded over what could’ve been.

No one showed up to #ClubRenaissance on a horse? pic.twitter.com/MDv6MBIgjF — Queen come through (@Octo_Busi) August 7, 2022

My only regret in life is not being cool enough to be invited to @Beyonce ‘s Renaissance club party 🪩 — Shayla🧴🐼 (@SerenaShayla) August 9, 2022

#CLUBRENAISSANCE was an all night disco affair and I wasn’t invited?? Tsk. People. Smh. — T.M. – TheDiscoFiend (@GQ_Down) August 9, 2022

Beyoncé had a #ClubRenaissance party last night 😶 My invitation probably sitting at the house unopened since I been outta town all week omg pic.twitter.com/fC9gIA1oXx — FKA @sirachafierce (@breetweetedthis) August 6, 2022

trying to get into #CLUBRENAISSANCE last night did not go as planned🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/IXlivm8xDC — LintyL0cd&Load3d 🍑✍🏾📝🍓🎞🎬 🥑🍍 (@bici_IV_vente) August 9, 2022

I just know #ClubRenaissance was so lit when “Cuff It” came on 🥹 — Anna K. (@_Annastesia) August 9, 2022

My sister in Christ, Michelle hearing “drop it like a thottie, now pop it like a thottie” in a track titled CHURCH GIRL for the first time:#CLUBRENAISSANCE pic.twitter.com/NhhSGzdzJg — 𝗕𝗘𝗬𝗭𝗛𝗜𝗩𝗘🍯🐝⬢⬡⬢⬡❤️‍🔥 (@BeyZHive) August 9, 2022

Tried getting into #ClubRenaissance and was told “No” exactly like how it was said on “America has a problem” pic.twitter.com/hVwA92ovCq — RCE (@moreofmaur) August 7, 2022

What a night to remember, if we could’ve gone.