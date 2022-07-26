Looks Like Britney Spears Is Making a Comeback With a Duet With Elton John

Hit me, baby, one more time…with another Britney Spears track. It seems like the superstar is back in the studio working on new music. And who might she be working with, you ask? None other than Sir Elton John himself.

Britney Spears is officially back in the studio, linking up with Elton John for a remake of one of his greatest hits … TMZ has confirmed. https://t.co/UMGF2P29Dk — TMZ (@TMZ) July 25, 2022

According to reports in TMZ, Page Six, and Variety the pop superstar is teaming up with the musical mastermind for a reinvention of his classic hit “Tiny Dancer” due out in August. This marks the first time the two Grammy-award winning artists have collaborated together. It will also be Spears first time back into music since her conservatorship ended in November 2021.

Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy 🥺❤️ !!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen 🙏🏼☀️🙌🏼 ???? #FreedBritney 🎥: @AbbyShalawylo pic.twitter.com/yk1vO3H02L — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) November 12, 2021

Spears’ widely publicized conservatorship kept her and her family within the public eye, especially for its absurd stipulations. While conservatorships restrict conservatees from working, from 2008 to 2021, the pop icon made new music, embarked on a tour, and held down a Las Vegas residency. And while Spears’ conservatorship is over, she’s tying up loose ends with a legal case against her father, Jamie Spears, and her former business manager, Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group.

But it’s a new dawn and a new day for Spears and she’s making sure to seize the moment, Plus, we can only live so long off of Instagram singing and dance videos. Although, her latest a cappella rendition of “Baby One More Time” surprised many.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

And another surprise is a team up with Elton John. The acclaimed artist has found even more success with his latest album The Lockdown Sessions, where its lead single “Cold Heart (Pnau remix)”, a Pnau-produced duet between John and Dua Lipa, topped charts worldwide. The single was an amalgamation of John’s hits “Rocket Man”, “Sacrifice”, “Kiss the Bride”, and “Where’s the Shoorah?”.

When the world needed Britney Spears most, she answered the call and is seemingly back to bring us another hit. Of course the internet noticed.

This would cure my depression https://t.co/Qq6MHThoXT — Alex by Default (@Alexand04750454) July 26, 2022

OMFG! Britney + Elton remake Tiny Dancer. I can't wait!!! Is it August yet? !!!! https://t.co/zUxHNBA5LQ — AshLovesSoftball 🇺🇦🇺🇲🇨🇦 🌟 (@ATziras) July 25, 2022

This is so gay I love it https://t.co/kWnesIf5Yt — Tyler (@TylerColeRay) July 25, 2022

Welcome back, Britney.