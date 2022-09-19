Stop Everything

Mariah Carey’s Secret Grunge Album is Going to Be Released and the Internet is Ready

By

The year was 1995: Kurt Cobain was dead, grunge was on its way out, and Mariah Carey, fresh off the huge success of 1994’s “Music Box” and the holiday album “Merry Christmas,” was ready to revive it. 

That’s correct: Mariah Carey, the queen of Christmas, secretly wrote a grunge album, which was then recorded by her roommate at the time, Clarissa Dane. And the EP “Somebody’s Ugly Daughter” under the band name Chick, was created.

So why has literally no one heard about this? Obviously this is quite important information!

Well, it’s complicated, but the gist of it is that for years, nobody could find this thing. Not even Mariah herself. She said as much in her 2020 autobiography, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey,” and has been on a quite public quest to find and restore the album for years. 

Well call off the hunt, folks, because Chick is about to be back in a big way.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the diva herself announced that she found the original album and is hard at work on re-releasing it. 

Naturally, everyone is pretty much stoked about this news.

Who says the future isn’t bright?

Tags: Chick, Clarissa Dane, Grunge, Mariah Carey, Merry Christmas, Nirvana, Somebody's Ugly Daughter, the Meaning of Mariah Carey
