Mariah Carey’s Secret Grunge Album is Going to Be Released and the Internet is Ready

The year was 1995: Kurt Cobain was dead, grunge was on its way out, and Mariah Carey, fresh off the huge success of 1994’s “Music Box” and the holiday album “Merry Christmas,” was ready to revive it.

That’s correct: Mariah Carey, the queen of Christmas, secretly wrote a grunge album, which was then recorded by her roommate at the time, Clarissa Dane. And the EP “Somebody’s Ugly Daughter” under the band name Chick, was created.

So why has literally no one heard about this? Obviously this is quite important information!

Well, it’s complicated, but the gist of it is that for years, nobody could find this thing. Not even Mariah herself. She said as much in her 2020 autobiography, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey,” and has been on a quite public quest to find and restore the album for years.

Fun fact 2: now that you’ve listened to Clarissa’s kick-ass lead vocals, I can tell you that I’m on a quest to unearth the version of this album with my lead vocals and will not stop until we find it! So happy that we get to experience this together lol! 🐏❤️🎸 https://t.co/EMukSDgWPu — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) September 28, 2020

Well call off the hunt, folks, because Chick is about to be back in a big way.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the diva herself announced that she found the original album and is hard at work on re-releasing it.

Naturally, everyone is pretty much stoked about this news.

Why is finding out that Mariah Carey made an alt grunge album in the 90s so baffling to me??? — 𝐉𝐮𝐧𝐠𝐊𝐚𝐭⁷ – in classes 💜 (@ddaengjeonjk) September 19, 2022

Who says the future isn’t bright?

Mariah Carey’s long lost grunge album but it’s just 10 grunge covers of All I Want for Christmas Is You — lo mein papi (soup enthusiast) (@bok_choy_boi) September 19, 2022

MARIAH CAREY SECRET GRUNGE ALBUM FROM ‘95 OFFICIAL RELEASE HELLO??????????? https://t.co/YaQtJGUxbz — NEVer sinned before (@rip_nev) September 19, 2022

I would just like to say: gimme the damn Mariah Carey grunge album https://t.co/OmwyiyXe6Q — tape (@tape2x) September 19, 2022

Here we are now, entertain us. Because all I want for Christmas is you. https://t.co/bmdUqM2FJe — Courtney R., B.S.🧠 B.A.💀 (@rubberkeyhole) September 19, 2022