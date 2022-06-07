All Hail The Queen

A Viral Twitter Thread Showed How Lil’ Kim Is Rap’s First LGBTQ Ally

By

Before Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and Doja Cat, there was Lil’ Kim. Notorious K.I.M., or rap’s Queen Bee, has influenced all areas of rap and paved a way for women rappers of this generation. The Grammy Award-winning artist is also a queer icon. A viral tweet highlighted how she was influenced by queer and trans folks, but also how she supported and advocated for the LGBTQ community.

The thread highlighted how the LGBTQ community influenced her art.

It continues by showing her engagement with queer icons like Hector Xtravaganza and RuPaul.

Then, the thread goes into how the rap legend’s efforts to bring awareness and advocacy to those affected by HIV/AIDs. Her MAC Cosmetics campaign, paired with her bestie and R&B/Hip Hop legend Mary J. Blige, raised $4 million, making it the largest fund in the campaign’s history.

It also highlights her numerous covers and interviews for LGBTQ-focused publications.

Not to mention all of the Pride events she was notorious for performing at.

Did we mention that she announced herself as the Mother of the House of Marc Jacobs?

Folks on Twitter loved seeing the Queen Bee history of advocacy and support of the LGBTQ community.

 

A queen, a queer icon, and an LGBTQ ally.

