Heartstopper Star Joe Locke Joins the Cast of Marvel’s Agatha: Coven of Chaos

According to Variety, Heartstopper star Joe Locke will be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in an undisclosed role on the upcoming WandaVision spin-off Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

‘Heartstopper’ Star Joe Locke Joins ‘WandaVision’ Spinoff ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ at Disney+ (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/gA8yCDL5zV — Variety (@Variety) November 1, 2022

Everything is looking up for Locke. The 19-year-old made his scripted television debut on Netflix’s teen queer romance/coming-of-age series Heartstopper early this April. The series was one of the highest rated shows on Netflix from critics and audiences alike, scoring 100% on Rotten Tomatoes and gaining an audience score of 98%.

Locke subsequently made his theatre debut in the play The Trials, written by Dawn King and directed by Natalie Abrahami at the Donmar Warehouse. Now, he’ll take his talents to the MCU.

He’ll be joining Kathryn Hahn, who plays the titular role of Agatha Harkness, and Emma Caulfield Ford, who will reprise her role as Dottie from WandaVision. When WandaVision first came out, it was clear that Marvel had found a cultural reset. Carried by Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as Wanda and Vision, the series became a fan favorite with audiences chiming in weekly on fan theories. It was also lauded for its analysis on grief and nostalgia, as well as for the performances of Olsen, Bettany, and Hahn.

Now, two spin-offs have moved into development, with Bettany leading Vision Quest and Hahn leading Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Now with Heartstopper being renewed for two more seasons, Locke’s acting career seems brighter and brighter by the minute.

Of course there’s plenty of speculation around who he’ll be playing. MCU fans are hopeful that he’ll portray the teenage version of Wanda’s son Billy, who was portrayed by child actor Julian Hilliard in WandaVision. A gifted sorcerer, Billy (whose codename is Wiccan) becomes a member of the Young Avengers, ultimately becomes Sorcerer Supreme, and develops a loving relationship with his team member Teddy Altman aka Hulking.

Joe Locke HAS TO BE playing Billy which means we’re getting Wiccan which means – insert gay panic meme here#agathacovenofchaos #heartstopper https://t.co/93SbS1lmat pic.twitter.com/V03o5R2otA — Slayvid Opie 🎃 (@DavidOpie) November 1, 2022

Yep, that’s right a gay Avenger could be just around the corner and potentially played by Locke. While Variety, nor Marvel has disclosed this information yet, we’ll just keep our fingers crossed and wait for when Agatha: Coven of Chaos comes out next year.