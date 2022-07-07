A New ‘A’ Is Out for Revenge in the ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Trailer

The first trailer for Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin just dropped and no one is safe.

The first few images allude to a murder, before introducing the new set of liars in different settings. From class, pep rallies, and school dances, things are normal, until a tragic event brings out a new ‘A’. This new threat haunts the minds of each liar and stalks them day and night, seeking revenge for the sins of the liars’ parents.

The new story takes place two decades after a mysterious turn of events rattled the town of Millwood. Fast forward and the children of the parents involved in the tragic occurrence decades ago are now being targeted by a new A, ready to make this new set of liars pay.

The original Pretty Little Liars, based on the New York Times bestselling novel by Sara Shepard, debuted on Freeform in 2010. Premiering with mixed reviews, the series was a relative success, leading to seven seasons and a dedicated following. The series also dabbled in queer themes, with multiple queer characters, including series main Emily Fields played by Shay Mitchell.

Unfortunately, O.G. PLL’s original sin may have been the way they mishandled transgender representation. One of characters was revealed to be a mentally unwell killer who was a trans woman, following a problematic trope of mentally unstable transgender characters depicted as evil. But with this new series debuting on HBO Max, now known for creating LGBTQ Gen Z focused content, such as Generation, The Sex Lives of College Girls, and Euphoria, queer and trans characters can be represented appropriately.

Multiple spin-offs have followed PLL, including Pretty Dirty Secrets, Ravenswood and Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists. Now the PLL: Original Sin takes up the mantle and returns viewers back into an intricate web of lies, secrets, and revenge.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin premieres on July 28, 2022 on HBO Max.