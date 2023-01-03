Karma Chameleon

JK Rowling’s Chickens Have Just Come Home to Roost in a Big Way

By

TERF extraordinaire JK Rowling may be in for a bit of a rough awakening in 2022, and we’re not exactly mad about it.

After a year of the “Harry Potter” author doubling down on her transphobic views, even to the point of creating a therapy service that specifically excludes trans women from treatment, Rowling’s sales from Pottermore, the digital publisher and home of Harry Potter content, have seen a terrific 40% loss in the past year.

While experts view the dip in revenue as a result of the post-lockdown economy, it’s possible that Rowling’s transphobic behavior might also have something to do with it.

It doesn’t spell good news for the WB “Harry Potter” franchise, either.

Obviously, trans folks are dancing a goddamn jig over this news.

It’s called karma, babe.

Let’s be honest: hate doesn’t sell as much as she thinks it does.

Laughing all the way to the bank with her drastically reduced check.

Tags: Franchise, Harry Potter, JK Rowling, karma, Pottermore, Publishing, sales, TERF, transphobic, Twitter, WB
