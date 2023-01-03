JK Rowling’s Chickens Have Just Come Home to Roost in a Big Way

TERF extraordinaire JK Rowling may be in for a bit of a rough awakening in 2022, and we’re not exactly mad about it.

After a year of the “Harry Potter” author doubling down on her transphobic views, even to the point of creating a therapy service that specifically excludes trans women from treatment, Rowling’s sales from Pottermore, the digital publisher and home of Harry Potter content, have seen a terrific 40% loss in the past year.

While experts view the dip in revenue as a result of the post-lockdown economy, it’s possible that Rowling’s transphobic behavior might also have something to do with it.

It doesn’t spell good news for the WB “Harry Potter” franchise, either.

thinking about how like a week ago there was a rumour warner bros want to reboot the harry potter franchise. fuck around, wb. fuck around. https://t.co/GfJmOJRnZo — ֆʟօǟռɛ-ʟʏֆɮɛȶɦ (@SloaneFragment) January 3, 2023

Obviously, trans folks are dancing a goddamn jig over this news.

It’s called karma, babe.

Couldn’t have happened to a better person https://t.co/96pA53vSLZ pic.twitter.com/6xgZvOookN — 🐯 Tiger Tiger Winter Night ❄️ (@StargazerByakko) January 3, 2023

Let’s be honest: hate doesn’t sell as much as she thinks it does.

TERFism and transphobia are bad for business. https://t.co/7A0E3vbOKJ — Portia ♍️ McGonagal portiamcgonagal1619 on Insta (@PortiaMcGonagal) January 3, 2023

Laughing all the way to the bank with her drastically reduced check.