JK Rowling’s Chickens Have Just Come Home to Roost in a Big Way

TERF extraordinaire JK Rowling may be in for a bit of a rough awakening in 2022, and we’re not exactly mad about it.
After a year of the “Harry Potter” author doubling down on her transphobic views, even to the point of creating a therapy service that specifically excludes trans women from treatment, Rowling’s sales from Pottermore, the digital publisher and home of Harry Potter content, have seen a terrific 40% loss in the past year.
While experts view the dip in revenue as a result of the post-lockdown economy, it’s possible that Rowling’s transphobic behavior might also have something to do with it.
After “exceptional” 2021 results, Pottermore, the global digital publisher for J K Rowling’s Wizarding World, saw profits drop by 40% last year.
Read here: https://t.co/dtA8ApzZLc pic.twitter.com/gdRLWyYqim
— The Bookseller (@thebookseller) January 3, 2023
It doesn’t spell good news for the WB “Harry Potter” franchise, either.
thinking about how like a week ago there was a rumour warner bros want to reboot the harry potter franchise.
fuck around, wb. fuck around. https://t.co/GfJmOJRnZo
— ֆʟօǟռɛ-ʟʏֆɮɛȶɦ (@SloaneFragment) January 3, 2023
Obviously, trans folks are dancing a goddamn jig over this news.
Not smiling so much when you see the bottom line anymore, hey @jk_rowling ? https://t.co/u6KPku1dLd
— C Surfer ( @[email protected] ) (@C5urfer) January 3, 2023
It’s called karma, babe.
Couldn’t have happened to a better person https://t.co/96pA53vSLZ pic.twitter.com/6xgZvOookN
— 🐯 Tiger Tiger Winter Night ❄️ (@StargazerByakko) January 3, 2023
Let’s be honest: hate doesn’t sell as much as she thinks it does.
TERFism and transphobia are bad for business. https://t.co/7A0E3vbOKJ
— Portia ♍️ McGonagal portiamcgonagal1619 on Insta (@PortiaMcGonagal) January 3, 2023
Laughing all the way to the bank with her drastically reduced check.
Things that aged well. https://t.co/ka8MrE9yd1 pic.twitter.com/Rhugse5loj
— น้องแคททรี่มีมมี่ (@cattycutei) January 3, 2023