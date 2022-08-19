The Queen of Bounce Big Freedia Launches ‘Royal Bud’ Cannabis Line

The Queen of Bounce Big Freedia (he/she) wants you to “release your mind, release the stress, release the love, and to forget the rest with his new cannabis line Royal Bud. The Queen Diva is steadily diversifying her queendom beyond music and reality TV (Big Freedia Bounces Back and College Hill: Celebrity Edition). Now, she’s staking her claim in the cannabis industry.

The brand will launch on Monday, August 22, 2022 with three initial products: limited glass jar eighths called Release Ya Wiggle (Hybrid), You Already Know (Indica) and Mardi Grass (Sativa). The NOLA-born entertainer is partnering with Green Qween, queer ran and social equity licensed dispensary in downtown Los Angeles, to launch these new strains.

The cannabis industry has largely been led by white, cis, straight men. Big Freedia comes in to create a lane for Black people to have economic stake within the cannabis industry. Cannabis has long been a part of rap and hip hop culture. Additionally, various Black entertainers have entered the industry, like Jay-Z, Wiz Khalifa, Drake, and ASAP Rocky. But now a Black queer person has entered into the cannabis game.

“When people smoke Royal Bud, they’re smoking what I smoke,” said Big Freedia in a press release. “Royal Bud was influenced by black culture, bounce culture, queer culture, cannabis culture, and more. I want this brand to be celebrated and smoked by everyone who is part of the diverse movements making popular culture what it is today”.

As a Black queer artist, Big Freedia has made waves within New Orleans’ bounce music scene. Her intoxicating chants have made their way into popular hits like Drake’s “Nice for What” and Beyoncé’s “Formation” and “Break My Soul”. Her music has always been a source of joy and empowerment for the Black LGBTQ community. Now, Big Freedia wants to do the same with her new cannabis line, as Royal Bud “aims to empower the growing community of Black, brown, queer, and women-led brands that are writing a new chapter in cannabis history”.

To commemorate the launch of Royal Bud, Big Freedia will be hosting a meet-and-greet at Green Qween on Friday, August 26, 2022. Each purchase of Royal Bud products at Green Qween is a ticket to her concert, held on Sunday, August 28 in Los Angeles’ Grand Park. Proceeds from sales will contribute to the development of the DTLA Proud Community Center and its services to the LGBTQ community.

Make room for the cannabis industry’s new queen.