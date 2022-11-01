Fans Rally Around Heartstopper Star Kit Connor as He Comes Out as Bisexual

Well, typically congrats are in order for when folks come out, but when people feel forced to let people into their world then it becomes a different ball game. Unfortunately, actor Kit Connor felt forced to confirm his sexuality and consequently came out as bisexual via Twitter.

back for a minute. i’m bi. congrats for forcing an 18 year old to out himself. i think some of you missed the point of the show. bye — Kit Connor (@kit_connor) October 31, 2022

The tweet reads “back for a minute. i’m bi. congrats for forcing an 18 year old to out himself. i think some of you missed the point of the show. Bye.”

This tweet comes almost a month and a half after Connor tweeted that he would be leaving the app stating, “this is a silly silly app. bit bored of it now, deleting twitter :).”

this is a silly silly app. bit bored of it now, deleting twitter 🙂 — Kit Connor (@kit_connor) September 12, 2022

If you’re not familiar with Connor, he’s one of the stars of Netflix’s recent teen romance/coming-of-age series Heartstopper. Connor portrays Nick Nelson, a high school student who’s trying understand his sexual identity, while developing feelings for his clasmate Charlies Spring (played by Joe Locke). Heartstopper also features the talents of Yasmin Finney, William Gao, and Oscar winner Olivia Colman, who plays Nick Nelson’s mother.

Heartstopper premiered to rave reviews and has quickly become one of the most popular shows on Netflix, as well as one of the most watched shows of 2022 so far. The series has also been lauded for its portrayals of queer and trans characters. Connor’s scene opposite Colman where his character Nick comes out to his mother was given extremely positive feedback from audiences.

Connor is fully aware of how relevant and imperative it is to have shows like Heartstopper exist in this day and age.

“That’s why Heartstopper is important,” Connor said for INTO. “It shows how to really put queer characters and stories at the forefront. It’s not to say that growing up we didn’t have queer characters and roles in mainstream media, but at the same time, there definitely wasn’t enough.”

And while Connor’s character and now he himself embody this representation, it shouldn’t come at the expense of your mental or physical health. Regardless, fans, loved ones, and Heartstopper co-stars rallied around the 18-year-old actor.

You owe nothing to anyone. I’m so proud of you my friend 💕 — Joe Locke (@joelocke03) November 1, 2022

death to “queerbaiting” discourse forever. sending you ♥️ — matt (@mattxiv) November 1, 2022

I truly don't understand how people can watch Heartstopper and then gleefully spend their time speculating about sexualities and judging based on stereotypes. I hope all those people are embarrassed as FUCK. Kit you are amazing 💖 — Alice Oseman Updates (@AliceOseman) October 31, 2022

Kit Connor, the world doesn’t deserve you. Love you my friend ❤️ — Sebastian Croft (@SebastianCroft) November 1, 2022

you know you didn’t have to do that right? we love you so much — grace🫶🏻 (@gracelftv) October 31, 2022

❤️ — lukas gage (@lukasgage) November 1, 2022

Kit, I’m so sorry that it had to come down to this, because you deserved so much better. You don’t owe anyone anything, but I hope you’re doing okay. Please take care of yourself and know that you are loved. ❤️ — Max Gao • 高俊鹏 (@MaxJGao) November 1, 2022

So sorry you had to do this. You’ve brought so much joy and comfort to so many. Incredibly frustrating some of those people can’t return it. Proud of you! Here’s a hug from Olivia Colman 🙃 pic.twitter.com/8Ds1v69jMA — Michael Geheren (@mgeheren) November 1, 2022

its NEVER our place to out anyone. kit’s sexuality is his business and yall took that away from him :(( pic.twitter.com/BQAN9cHGbv — ΛLΣX 🍂 (@nickshoodies) November 1, 2022

While we can congratulate Connor for being able to embrace his sexuality, coming out should always be on your own terms and never feel like you have to do so.