Get Spooky and Fabulous With Hulu’s Huluween Dragstravaganza

Halloween can be spooky and fabulous and Hulu wants you to know that with their new Huluween Dragstravaganza.

Each October, Hulu rolls out its collection of frightening and festive content. This ghoulish time is dubbed Huluween. Everything from Hellraiser to The Rocky Horror Picture Show get their time in the Hulu spotlight for all to fear and enjoy.

This time, they’re adding drag to the roster. This TV special is hosted by RuPaul’s Drag Race alums Ginger Minj and Monét X Change, as they become trapped in a TV and the only way to escape is to host this dragtastic variety show.

And it looks like a few friends are along for the ride. Fellow RuPaul’s Drag Race alums Mo Heart, Jujubee, and Manila Luzon will join Ginger and Monét, as well as Lady Bunny, Jackie Beat, Selene Luna, Landon Cider and Mario Diaz. Additionally, chart-topping pop star Kesha lends her vocal chops to round out Huluween Dragstravaganza’s cast. This spine-tingling special is going to be chock full of musical performances and hair-raising shenanigans.

In a time where drag performers are being accosted by right-wing politicians, it’s great to see that these entertainers show no means of stopping the joy they bring to many with their electric performances. From taking on reality tv, major films, and music, a fantastical celebration of the weird and wonderful in a Halloween special is just another step in drag world domination.

Mark your calendars and prepare for Huluween Dragstravaganza streaming on Hulu on October 1, 2022.