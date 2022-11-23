Stormy Daniels Is Helping “Himbos” and “Daddies” Find Love in New Dating Show

After finishing up her time on the rebooted The Surreal Life, Stormy Daniels is ready to move in with a new crew. Daniels will be the host of OUTtv original show For the Love of DILFs. In this upcoming Daddy TV-produced dating series, two groups of single gay men, the “Himbos” and “Daddies”, will live together with Daniels as they compete to find love and $10,000 to invest into their relationship.

“For years the internet has been obsessed with these two specific gay subcultures, which on the surface seem like total opposites. But if reality TV teaches us anything, it’s that sometimes opposites attract.” stated Topher Cusumano, Daddy TV’s co-founder, in a press release.

In addition to living with these singles and hosting the show, Daniels will also act as relationship advisor to them.

“There was no better person to help these men find love with each other than Stormy,” said Cusumano. “She adds so much humor and heart to the show. You can tell just by watching how she was genuinely invested in the singles and their happiness.”

This new show comes on the heels of the renewal of OUTtv’s latest show X-Rated: NYC, also produced by Daddy TV, featuring popular adult performers Joey Mills, Max Konnor, Boomer Banks, and Dante Colle finding love and friendship in NYC. The series was recently renewed for two more seasons.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Gregory Clifford, has worked in adult entertainment since 2000. Aside from performances and directorial work in adult entertainment, Daniels’ became notorious after a 2018 The Wall Street Journal report stated that Daniels was paid $130,000 by Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen to keep hush about her 2006 affair with Trump.

For the Love of DILFs is expected to show the ebb and flow of relationships between these men, while also ensuring that plenty of laughs appear on-screen.

The eight episode first season of For the Love of DILFs premieres on DaddyTV in early 2023.