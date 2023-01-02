Who is Kit Connor From the hit Netflix Teen Drama, “Heartstopper?”

Believe it or not, Kit Sebastian Connor has been gracing your TV screens since he was a child. The young English actor made his onscreen debut when he was just eight years old. He had several minor appearances in sitcoms, films, and soap operas like Chickens, An Adventure in Space and Time, and Casualty.

Over the years, Connor appeared in various TV shows and films. However, he got the most love and praise for his role as Nick Nelson in the hit Netflix teen drama, Heartstopper.

If you’re in a hurry, here are some quick stats about Kit Connor:

Current City: London, England

Birth date: March 8, 2004

Age: 18 years old

Height: 5’11” ft. or 180 cm

Sexuality: Bisexual

Net worth: $5 million US dollars

Popular appearances in (films/shows): Heartstopper, His Dark Materials, Rocketman, Little Joe, Rocket’s Island, Get Santa

How did Kit Connor get famous?

Kit Connor began his acting career at the young age of eight. He was first discovered when he made a minor appearance in the British sitcom, Chickens. Connor received fame with his role in the holiday comedy Get Santa in which he played the role of Tom Anderson in 2014.

In 2019, Connor played the role of teenaged Elton John in the popular musical drama film Rocketman. The role brought much-deserved attention and fame to Connor’s acting skills. It gave him the support and recognition required to take his acting career to the next level.

What took Kit Connor’s popularity to the next level?

While Connor played various incredible roles in a variety of TV shows and films, his popularity received a major boost with his appearance in the hit Netflix drama, Heartstopper.

The Netflix teen drama, Heartsopper, is an adaptation of the popular graphic novel series of the same name by Alice Oseman. It is a heartwarming coming-of-age story.

In the show, Connor portrays Nick Nelson, a teenage boy who is a popular rugby-playing in an all-boys school. Nick is trying to understand his sexuality when he starts developing feelings for another teenage boy, Charlie Spring, in the year below.

The show received immense love from the audience for its fantastic LGBTQ+ representation. Heartstopper went on to become one of the most-watched shows of 2022 on Netflix.

How does Connor feel about Heartstopper?

Connor believes that Heartstopper is an incredibly important series as it shows the right way to portray queer characters and their stories. He feels that Nick Nelson is an under-represented kind of character, and he feels honored to be able to portray him and tell his story to the world.

Has he worked with any eminent actors?

Throughout his career, Connor has worked with several eminent artists, including the Academy Award-winning actor Olivia Colman, who plays the role of his mother in Heartstopper. Connor has also worked with actors, including Jim Broadbent, Rafe Spall, Richard Madden, Corinna Brown, and more.

He was “forced” to come out as bisexual on social media

Connor’s show Heartstopper displays the LGBTQ+ community in an incredibly positive light and advocates for their right treatment. Unfortunately, Connor did not have the same positive experience in real life.

He recently took to Twitter and came out as bisexual on November 1, 2022. It happened after he faced months of speculation and online harassment regarding his sexuality. According to his tweet, he felt “forced” to reveal his sexuality to the whole world.

In his tweet, Connor called out the bullies and trolls who forced him to confirm his sexuality, saying they missed the real point of the show.

Originally, Connor did not want to label himself publicly. However, the online trolls and incessant speculations forced him to do so. While he was obviously disappointed that he had to come out in this way, he received love and support from all his co-stars and fans.

Kit Connor is a truly gifted actor. At such a young age, he has an impressive list of TV shows, films, and other projects under his belt. His incredible portrayal of an LGBTQ+ character is a breath of fresh air and has paved the way for more positive LGBTQ+ representation in the mainstream media.

Despite the speculation and trolling he received for his sexuality from online bullies, he dealt with the issue with grace and class.

The LGBTQ+ media is evolving at a fast pace. New artists and incredibly talented artists like Kit Connor are coming up every day.