Queer Actors Justice Smith and Brigette Lundy-Paine Star in New A24 Horror Film

What happens when you put two rising queer stars in a horror film? You get I Saw The TV Glow. The Hollywood Reporter stated that a collaborative effort between A24 and Fruit Tree, Oscar winner Emma Stone’s production company, will place Justice Smith (he/him) and Brigette Lundy-Paine (they/them) as stars of this upcoming horror.

What we know of the film so far is that Lundy-Paine and Smith will play two teenage social outcasts who bond over their shared love for a scary TV show. But things go dark, when the show is canceled and what happens on TV and happens in reality begins to blur.

Enough said. Just take our coins already!

Both artists have been steadily making a name for themselves. Lundy-Paine is best known for their role as Casey Gardner from Netflix’s Atypical. However, they’ve been featured in the Oscar award-winning film Bombshell, Bill & Ted Face the Music, and The Glass Castle.

All of which have put Lundy-Paine in the same rooms as Hollywood heavyweights like Jennifer Jason Leigh, Keanu Reeves, Brie Larson, and Charlize Theron. In addition to acting, Lundy-Paine is an activist and founder of the art publication Waif Magazine.

Smith has found success in TV and film as well, with standout roles in The Getdown, Generation, Pokémon Detective Pikachu, and the Jurassic World franchise. He’ll also be featured in the upcoming Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movie alongside Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, and Regé-Jean Page.

A Forbes 30 Under 30 alum, Smith has also been featured on numerous magazines, such as Teen Vogue, HighSnobiety, and Flaunt. Not to mention, he was most recently featured in Calvin Klein’s pride campaign, alongside his boyfriend, actor Nicolas Ashe.

More queer actors have been populating horror films. Theo Germaine (They/Them), Amandla Stenberg (Bodies Bodies Bodies), Keke Palmer (NOPE), Jasmin Savoy Brown (Scream), and Kristen Stewart (Underwater) have all starred in horror movies as of late. Now Lundy-Paine and Smith join the rest of the queer horror crew with this upcoming film. Joining Smith and Lundy-Paine are Helena Howard, Danielle Deadwyler, Amber Benson, Ian Foreman, Michael Maronna, Conner O’Malley, Emma Portner, and Danny Tamberelli to round out the cast.

Here’s to hoping this film gives us some good queer horror fun.