The MCU Just Made Their Queerest Movie Yet with ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

The queerest movie within the Marvel Cinematic Universe is out now. Which movie do you ask? That would be Thor: Love and Thunder.

When Taika Waititi took over the “Thor-verse” to direct Thor: Ragnarok, we got the himbofication of Thor, a power rock soundtrack, and the introduction to two queer characters, Valkyrie and Korg. Even though the two didn’t identify as queer onscreen, both are a part of the LGBTQ+ community in the comics.

Since appearing in Defenders issue #4, Valkyrie has been known as a fierce warrior and is known to be bisexual. And as for Korg, well, he’s just as queer. In the comics, Korg is a part of a team called the Warbound that also consists of his lover, Hiroim. There’s actually a touching element to their partnership, as Hiroim seemingly dies, but comes back, to the surprise of Korg. Thankfully, it all ends happily for our favorite rock-encrusted alien.

We have to say, we love queer love and you love queer love. It’s a win-win situation. So having these two in the MCU just queers things up even more. Granted, we could have had a queer Valkyrie moment in Thor: Ragnarok, but unfortunately that was cut prior to the film’s premiere. However, Thor: Love and Thunder proudly highlights queerness.

Korg, the film’s narrator, reveals his culture’s mating and birthing rituals, which happen to include two men.

Originally, the fourth Thor film had King Valkyrie set to search for her queen to rule beside her. While the hunt for a queen is more of a conversation between Valkyrie and Korg, the fun heart-to-heart that they share also highlights Korg’s queerness.

Korg, the film's narrator, reveals his culture's mating and birthing rituals, which happen to include two men. The Kronan warrior alludes to being a part of a patrilineal race consisting only of males. Korg sings the song that his dad sung to woo his other dad before disclosing how two Kronans create a baby Kronan. And while the process involves a lot of heat (and not for the reason you think), it's also really gay.

Aside from all of this, the chemistry between Thor, King Valkyrie, and Mighty Thor (not to mention their combined presence in the film alone) is sure to start many a queer awakening. And honestly, we’re here for it. It has been a long time coming waiting patiently for queer representation in the MCU.

The Thor-verse brought us King Valkyrie and Korg, but it also brought us gender-fluid bicon Loki. And while Valkyrie is confirmed as the first queer MCU superhero off-screen, we also have the first queer superhero on-screen in the form Eternals’ Phasto (played by Brian Tyree Henry) and he had a husband and child.

And we can’t forget the new dimension-hopping teen, America Chavez, who celebrates her two moms and the LGBTQ+ community proudly in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The pin on her jacket speaks volumes. Did we mention that she’s queer in the comics?

Aside from movie representation, the Marvel TV shows have included queer characters as well. In addition to Loki in the titular show, Sylvie is just as much as of a gender-fluid bicon. Twins Billy and Tommy, who are both queer in the comics, were introduced in WandaVision and reappeared in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Also, now that all Marvel properties are canon, lesbian Jeri Hogarth and queer Deadpool alum Negasonic Teenage Warhead are increasing Marvel’s queer character count.

Of course, the representation isn’t perfect, and there’s still plenty of room to grow. There are strides needed to ensure that queer characters are still holistically developed and potrayed on-screen. And we have yet to see a trans or non-binary character within the MCU, something DC has already down with the introduction of Dreamer in Supergirl – even though trans and non-binary characters exist in the comics.

But more LGBTQ+ representation is on the way with Marvel’s Phase 4, and we won’t have to wait for the fifth Thor film for that to happen. But just so you know Taika, we are still waiting for King Valkyrie to find her queen.♦